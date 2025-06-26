Netflix’s ‘Trainwreck: Poop Cruise’ Explores Carnival Triumph Disaster With Shocking Real Footage

Netflix has a drop new episode of its “Trainwreck” docuseries, episode 3, entitled ‘Poop Cruise,’ which is about one of the biggest cruise disasters in the last decade. The episode revolves around the Carnival Triumph, which became stranded in 2013 with over 3,000 passengers on board when a fire in its engine room lost all the boat’s power and most of what was left of its sanitation systems & resources.

A Cruise Gone Wrong

The cruise, out of Galveston Texas, was supposed to be a slow leisurely round trip to Mexico. But, and in the middle of the cruise back when things were getting bad on the ship, a fire started in the engine room which lost the power to the boat and reduced power on every part of the ship electricity. After that, the crew could not even provide basic propulsion services and ultimately created a host of issues: most of the toilets were not working, there was no food left, and people were now outside in the heat with no air conditioning and no lights.

Marginally frustrated passengers, like this one 28-year-old passenger named Devin Marble, who you hear during the documentary, were left wandering the ship to find any available working bathroom. I was lost for words when I heard Marble say, , ” I walked into every bathroom and ‘Nope, that one doesn’t work.'” Marble’s own video shot during length of the week-long cruise is throughout the episode.

Living Conditions Deteriorated Rapidly

Without working restrooms, air conditioning, or functional running water, things on the ship rapidly deteriorated. Passengers carried mattresses onto the exposed decks to get out of the oppressive heat in their cabins. There was no longer anything but what was non-perishable to eat, and crew members fought to find a semblance of order and safety while trudging through areas under water and raw sewage.

One of the scenes from the documentary features a staff member standing in brown water within his cabin.

Director James Ross described the emotional center of the episode when he told The Times, “You begin with two worlds—the crew and the passengers. But once this disaster occurs, everyone’s in the same boat, literally.” The disaster served to flatten the hidden walls between staff and tourists, and they shared a common experience of vulnerability and survival.

Behind-the-Scenes Challenges in Recreating the Disaster

The production team used real footage from passengers like Marble but they also recreated scenes depicting critical moments not captured on video, like various functions in the control room and sanitation failures. “There’s never really a moment as a director when you’re planning to film someone going to the bathroom in a shower,” Ross said, highlighting the unusual but necessary creative efforts.

Carnival Cruise Line’s Response

In a interview with USA TODAY, Carnival Cruise Line described the accident as a “teachable moment” for the cruise industry. The investigation was comprehensive and showed a design error, which was fixed. Carnival indicates that it has spent over $500 million fleetwide since then to enhance fire prevention, safety systems, and backup capacity. The Carnival Triumph today operates under the name Carnival Sunrise.

“Maintaining our leadership in the industry in this space,” Carnival furthered, citing their enhanced Health, Environmental, Safety and Security (HESS) procedures.

An Unlikely Bonding Experience

In spite of the horrific conditions, Marble recalls the experience with surprising affection. Today, he is 40, and thinks the ordeal brought him closer to his then-girlfriend and her family, who were aboard as well. “Crisis shows people’s true colors,” he explained, citing that he and his future father-in-law both showed up armed with flashlights and batteries just in case.

How to Watch ‘Trainwreck: Poop Cruise’

The episode is now available on Netflix as part of the “Trainwreck” anthology series. The episode is a sobering reminder of how quickly a holiday of luxury can turn into a test of survival, and how normal human beings can react with strength and compassion in the midst of adversity.

