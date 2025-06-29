Paresh Rawal Returns To Hera Pheri 3: Drama Finally Over!

Paresh Rawal has officially confirmed his much-awaited return to Hera Pheri 3, putting an end to weeks of speculation and drama surrounding the film. In an exclusive podcast chat with Himanshu Mehta, the veteran actor put all rumors to rest, saying, “There’s no controversy. I believe that when people have loved something so much, then you have to be extra careful.” He emphasized the responsibility towards the audience, stating, “The audience has given you so much adulation. You can’t take things for granted. Mehnat karke unko (film) do.”

Paresh’s clear statement signals the reunion of the beloved trio that fans have eagerly waited for, reassuring everyone that the comedy gold will return stronger than ever.

Drama On X: Paresh Rawal’s Exit And Return

Paresh Rawal’s sudden exit from Hera Pheri 3 made headlines recently, with reports suggesting creative differences. However, on May 18, the actor took to X to clarify, “I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from ‘Hera Pheri 3’ was not due to creative differences. I reiterate that there are no creative disagreement with the filmmaker. I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr Priyadarshan.”

I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I REITERATE THAT THERE ARE NO CREATIVE DISAGREEMENT WITH THE FILM MAKER . I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan the film director. — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) May 18, 2025

This statement helped clear misunderstandings and reassured fans that respect and professionalism remain intact behind the scenes.

Drama In The Courtroom Of Paresh Rawal: Legal Battles And Friendship

After Paresh Rawal exited the project, Akshay Kumar’s production house reportedly sued him, seeking Rs 25 crore in damages. The claim included Rs 11 lakh already paid to Paresh and a promo shot featuring the actor. Paresh’s legal team responded promptly, announcing that he returned the Rs 11 lakh with 15% interest. Paresh’s lawyer, Ameet Naik, stated that once the legal response is reviewed, “all issues will be laid to rest.”

Despite the legal tussle, Akshay Kumar publicly defended Paresh during the Housefull 5 trailer launch, calling him “a great actor” and a “good friend.” Akshay emphasized, “It’s a very serious matter. It is a matter which is going to be handled by the court,” but showed respect and admiration for his co-star

What Fans Can Expect Now

With Paresh Rawal’s return confirmed, Hera Pheri 3 is back on track to deliver the laughter and chaos fans crave. The original trio of Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, and Suniel Shetty is set to recreate the magic that made the franchise a cult classic. The behind-the-scenes drama has settled, and the focus is now on the film’s comedy brilliance and fan excitement.

