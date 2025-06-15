Prabhas’ The Raja Saab Teaser Leaked Online, Makers Threaten Legal Action

The teaser of The Raja Saab, the much-awaited horror-comedy featuring Prabhas, was reportedly leaked online ahead of its scheduled release on June 16. The unexpected leak has prompted the film’s makers to take a firm stance and issue a public warning against any further circulation of the unauthorized content.

The Raja Saab Teaser Leak Sparks Outrage Among Film Team

Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab is among the most anticipated films of the year. The film, blending horror and comedy, is slated to release theatrically on December 5, 2025.

Just days before the teaser was supposed to go live officially, clips allegedly surfaced on various social media platforms. This unauthorized leak has led to concerns about spoiling the intended viewer experience.

Reacting swiftly, the production team released a statement via their official X (formerly Twitter) account. The post read, “Strict action will be taken and handles will be suspended immediately if any leaked content from #TheRajaSaab is found. We request everyone to cooperate and stand with us in protecting the experience. Let’s celebrate responsibly. Be aware.”

Strict action will be taken and handles will be suspended immediately if any leaked content from #TheRajaSaab is found…. We request everyone to cooperate and stand with us in protecting the experience…. Let’s celebrate responsibly. Be aware. ⚠️ — The RajaSaab (@rajasaabmovie) June 13, 2025

Prabhas-Starrer The Raja Saab Backed by Prominent Production Team

The film is produced under the People Media Factory banner by TG Vishwa Prasad. The technical crew includes Karthik Palani handling the cinematography and music composed by Thaman S, known for his high-energy soundtracks.

The cast of The Raja Saab features Prabhas in the lead, with Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Ridhi Kumar playing significant roles.

Earlier this year, during Makar Sankranti, the makers had revealed the first-look poster of the film. The poster went viral quickly, building anticipation among fans. The positive response then set the tone for the film’s promotional campaign.

The Raja Saab Marks a Genre Shift for Prabhas

Unlike his recent action-packed ventures, The Raja Saab takes a turn into horror-comedy, offering a new shade to Prabhas’ on-screen persona. This fresh direction in storytelling is expected to resonate well with audiences across the country.

The film is planned as a pan-India release and will be dubbed in multiple languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The makers are positioning it as a mass entertainer with universal appeal, tapping into different markets and fan bases.

The teaser leak, however, has threatened to derail the build-up to its official promotional cycle.

Production Team Urges Fans to Support Original Release of The Raja Saab

The production team is urging fans and social media users to refrain from sharing or engaging with any leaked content. Their plea is aimed at preserving the excitement around the film and allowing audiences to experience the teaser the way it was meant to be seen.

While leaks have become a recurring issue in the film industry, the strong warning issued this time highlights how seriously the The Raja Saab team is treating the incident.

With the teaser officially scheduled to drop on June 16, fans are being encouraged to wait for the official release and avoid content from unauthorized sources.

The Raja Saab is shaping up to be one of Prabhas’ most unique offerings in recent years, and the makers are doing all they can to keep the audience experience intact.

