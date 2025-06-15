Rishab Shetty, Crew Escape Unhurt As Boat Capsizes During ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ Shoot

A major mishap was narrowly averted during the shooting of Kantara: Chapter 1, the prequel to the 2022 Kannada blockbuster Kantara, when a boat carrying actor-director Rishab Shetty and nearly 30 crew members capsized in the Mani reservoir of Shivamogga district. While Shetty and the rest of the crew emerged unharmed, a crew member tragically drowned near Udupi, prompting an immediate halt in the shoot.

The incident occurred in a shallow part of the reservoir near Melina Koppa in the Masti Katte region, which helped minimize the danger.

According to police sources, filming equipment including cameras may have been damaged or lost in the water, although the full extent of the losses has not yet been assessed.

The Thirthahalli police confirmed that all individuals on the boat managed to reach safety without injuries. However, they have initiated an investigation into the incident.

Concerns Around Spiritual Themes and Production Challenges

The film, rooted deeply in the cultural and spiritual beliefs of coastal Karnataka, particularly the Bhoota and Daiva spirits, has attracted both reverence and caution.

Theatre artist Ramadas Poojary told PTI that portraying the spirits on screen comes with spiritual risks.

“The spirits don’t appreciate the commercialisation of rituals associated with them,” he said.

However, Rishab Shetty is said to have sought divine permission through elaborate rituals before starting the shoot.

“He has conducted extensive poojas, and only after receiving spiritual consent did he begin the film,” Poojary added.

A Series of Unfortunate Events

This boat accident is the latest in a string of setbacks that have plagued the production of Kantara: Chapter 1.

Over the past month, the crew has suffered the loss of three artists due to unrelated incidents, including the recent death of mimicry artist Kalabhavan Niju.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a senior crew member shared that while some members panicked when the boat capsized, the shallow waters allowed everyone to wade to safety.

“In a way, we believe the spirits have protected us,” the crew member said.

The shoot has been temporarily halted as the team regroups and assesses the situation.

