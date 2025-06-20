Robert De Niro Attends Anupam Kher’s Tanvi The Great Premiere At New York, Sparks Emotional Reunion

Veteran actor and filmmaker Anupam Kher marked a milestone in his career with the New York premiere of his directorial debut, Tanvi The Great. But what truly made the evening unforgettable was the presence of Hollywood legend Robert De Niro, who came to support the screening.

Kher, visibly moved by the gesture, called it the “highlight of my entire career” in an emotional social media post following the event.

From Co-Stars to Close Friends

Kher and De Niro share a long-standing bond that dates back to their collaboration in the 2012 Oscar-nominated film Silver Linings Playbook.

The two reconnected earlier this year at the Cannes Film Festival, further strengthening their friendship.

De Niro’s attendance at the New York premiere was not just a professional gesture but a deeply personal one for Kher, who has often spoken about his admiration for the Hollywood great.

Kher’s Emotional Tribute

Sharing moments from the event on Instagram, Anupam Kher expressed his heartfelt appreciation for De Niro’s presence. “WORLD’S BEST ACTOR ATTENDS THE PREMIERE. I am still in shock.

Dreams do come true,” he wrote, adding the Hindi phrase, “Kuch bhi ho sakta hai” (Anything is possible). Kher also praised De Niro for his kind interaction with the film’s lead actress and the rest of the cast, describing the evening as “deeply emotional.”

About Tanvi The Great

Tanvi The Great is a coming-of-age drama that explores themes of resilience, self-discovery, and identity.

Directed and produced by Anupam Kher in collaboration with the National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC), the film features performances by Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Iain Glen, and debutante Shubhangi Dutt.

After its premiere at Cannes earlier this year, the film is now set for a theatrical release in India on July 18.

For Kher, who has enjoyed a successful acting career spanning four decades, this moment signifies a turning point.

His directorial venture receiving international support and recognition—particularly from someone of De Niro’s stature—adds a profound layer of validation.

The premiere night was more than a celebration of cinema; it was a celebration of friendship, perseverance, and artistic passion.

