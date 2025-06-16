Live Tv
Rohit Shetty And Ajay Devgn Reunite For Golmaal 5: Filming Starts 2026, Release In 2027

Rohit Shetty And Ajay Devgn Reunite For Golmaal 5: Filming Starts 2026, Release In 2027

A blockbuster comic franchise is returning with a new installment as two of Bollywood’s most trusted collaborators prepare for their next release in 2027.

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: June 16, 2025 20:33:57 IST

Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn, a duo with a long-standing creative partnership, are teaming up once again for the fifth installment of the popular Golmaal franchise. Their collaboration, which has delivered blockbusters like Singham, Bol Bachchan, and Golmaal Again, is now heading into its 14th project together.

Golmaal 5 filming to commence in early 2026

According to a source quoted in a Pinkvilla report, Golmaal 5 is scheduled to go on floors in February or March 2026. Currently, Rohit Shetty is occupied with the shoot of the Rakesh Maria biopic, featuring John Abraham, which is underway in Mumbai.

The film is expected to wrap by September 2025, with post-production aiming for completion by the end of the year. The filmmaker is targeting an early 2026 release for the biopic, after which the pre-production of Golmaal 5 will begin in full swing.

The source revealed, “Rohit Shetty is presently shooting for the Rakesh Maria biopic with John Abraham in Mumbai. The film will be wrapped up by September 2025, and the filmmaker is aiming to lock the edit by the end of this year, for an early 2026 release. Right after completing work on the Rakesh Maria Biopic, Rohit moves on to the prep of Golmaal FIVE, and take it on floors by February/March 2026.”

Golmaal 5 scriptwork in progress

The development process for the film has already begun, with the basic storyline in place. A new team of writers is engaged in finalizing the screenplay for the comedy sequel.

“A fresh set of writers are working on the script of Golmaal FIVE, which is expected to be locked by September 2025, not-withstanding the dialogues and polishing work,” the source added.

Golmaal 5 is expected to bring back the full ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade, and Johnny Lever.

Ajay Devgn’s lineup before Golmaal 5

Before stepping into the sets of Golmaal 5, Ajay Devgn will be wrapping up work on several films including Ranger, Total Dhamaal, and Drishyam 3. He is also in discussions for a couple of new projects.

Fans can also expect to see him next in Son of Sardaar 2. The promotions for the sequel are set to kick off within the next ten days, with the team opting for a sharp and efficient campaign in response to modern audience behavior.

Golmaal 5 expected to release in 2027

With the prep timeline set, the film is planned to hit theatres in the first half of 2027. Golmaal 5 continues the legacy of one of Indian cinema’s most successful comedy franchises.

As the comic universe expands further, audiences can expect the familiar energy and ensemble chaos that the Golmaal brand has always delivered.

ALSO READ: The Raja Saab Teaser Fan Reviews: Prabhas Tries His Hands At Horror-Comedy, Internet Gives Thumbs Up To His Comic Timing

Tags: ajay devgngolmaal 5rakesh maria biopicrohit shetty
