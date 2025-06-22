Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas
Live TV
TRENDING |
gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas
Home > Entertainment > Salman Khan Reveals Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Was The Inspiration Behind His ‘Tere Naam’ Look

Salman Khan Reveals Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Was The Inspiration Behind His ‘Tere Naam’ Look

In a surprising revelation, Salman Khan shared that his iconic hairstyle from the 2003 film Tere Naam was inspired by former President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. The actor also recalled a recent incident involving an unexpected fan visit to his home

Published By: Shreyansh Dadsena
Last Updated: June 22, 2025 11:20:39 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Even two years later, Tere Naam is still Salman Khan’s most memorable film, recalled almost as much for its melodramatic plot as for the actor’s dramatic makeover. And now, Salman has finally let out the shocking secret behind his widely-discussed appearance: the country’s former President, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam.

Talking on the first episode of The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show (Season 3), actor Shahid Kapor, 59, revealed, “Ye Tere Naam ka jo look hai, woh actually inspired tha Abdul Kalam saab se.”

 He added that he used to think long hair was more suitable for small-town characters and therefore chose to wear that hairdo as Radhe.

Not Just a Fashion Statement

Salman also admitted that Rahul Roy had worn a similar look in the past as an actor, but he wished to base his character’s look on reality. 

“I thought small-town heroes had long hair. All the old-school heroes used to have it too — that’s where the inspiration came from,” he said.

Released in 2003 and helmed by the late Satish Kaushik, Tere Naam was a remake of the Tamil film Sethu (1999) featuring Vikram.

Although it had received negative reviews at release, the film was appreciated for Salman’s passionate performance and a catchy music album. It also gave a break to Bhumika Chawla in Hindi cinema.

An Uninvited Visitor at Galaxy Apartments

On the same show, Salman shared about an unusual episode that recently took place at his house.

When host Kapil Sharma made a comment about followers arriving at his doorstep with suitcases, Salman affirmed the news was indeed true.

He remembered how a lady duped Galaxy Apartments’ security that she had been summoned by Salman himself. “She went to the fourth floor and pressed the bell.

Our servant opened the door, surprised, because she said, ‘Salman called me over.’ He knew I didn’t,” recounted Salman. The lady fan was finally escorted out unhurt.

Star Who Continues to Surprise

Between offbeat throwbacks and unscripted real-life events, Salman Khan remains an intriguing personality on and off screen.

Whether it’s uncovering the origin of a cultural phenomenon like the Tere Naam haircut or dealing with curious fans at his doorstep, the tales just don’t seem to end.

ALSO READ: Why Was Tom Cruise BANNED From Buying This Luxury Car? Answered

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

POTUS Trump’s Decision To Unleash Airpower Makes A Mockery Of His Own Calls For Continuation Of Talks: Congress
Iran May Target US Bases in Iraq After Nuclear Strikes, Warns of Sleeper Cell Activation
Oil Prices Surge As U.S.-Israel Strikes On Iran Rattle Global Markets, Traders On Edge As Brent Crude Nears $80
Delhi Weather Alert Today: IMD Issues Yellow Alert As Monsoon Nears, Heavy Rainfall Expected
Gold Prices Today: The Safe Asset Takes A Fall Amid Geopolitical Tensions, Silver Follows Suit- Check Rates In Your City
US Issues ‘Worldwide Travel Advisory,’ Warns Citizens Globally Amid Rising Tensions After Iran Airstrikes
Violence And Needle Spiking Cast Shadow Over France’s Fête De La Musique As 145 Victims Reported
Stock Market Today: Investors Stay Alert As Geopolitics Shape Trading Day, Sensex And Nifty Start Week In Red
‘They Must Be Punished’: Iran’s Supreme Leader Slams US-Israel Strikes, Warns of More Retaliation
Seeman Slams BJP: Accuses Centre Of Using Lord Murugan For Tamil Nadu Votes

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?