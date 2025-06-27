Sardaar Ji 3 Controversy: Guru Randhawa Faces Backlash, Shuts Down X Account After Cryptic Post

Famous Punjabi musician Guru Randhawa deactivated his X (formerly Twitter) account following an enigmatic tweet that many saw as a covert swipe at Diljit Dosanjh, another musician.

This comes amid harsh criticism of Dosanjh’s upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3, which has generated controversy over its release schedule and casting.

The Post That Sparked Debate

Randhawa’s no-longer-accessible post, addressed in Punjabi and English, underlined allegiance to the land of one’s origin. In Punjabi, he posted:

“Lakh pardesi hoyieee, Apna desh nhi bhulna chahida…Jehde mulk da khayie, ohda bura nahi mangna chahida.”

(Translation: “Even though you’re abroad, never you should forget your country… One should never wish something bad for the country that nourished them.”)

Guru completed it with a line in English:

“Even though today your nationality is not Indian, but you were born here … please be proud of where you were born… PR is greater than the artist.”

Many fans and viewers assumed that Randhawa was referring to Diljit Dosanjh, who recently faced criticism for filming and distributing Sardaar Ji 3 overseas, particularly with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir playing a key role, even though she did not name anyone by name.

Following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, the controversy grew more intense, with many questioning the film’s timing and casting.

Public Reaction and Fallout

After the posting, Randhawa received stringent responses, particularly from the fanbase of Diljit.

Some accused Randhawa of being inconsistent, recalling songs he had already released, such as “Lagdi Lahore Di,” implying a case of double standards in his utterances.

The backlash on the web ultimately resulted in him having his X account deactivated, although Randhawa has yet to release an official pronouncement concerning the incident.

Diljit Responds

In reply to the controversy, Diljit clarified in an interview with a leading News Channel that the shooting of Sardaar Ji 3 was completed in February, prior to tensions rising.

He also stated that deciding to release the movie abroad was driven by economic factors, and not political ones.

The standoff between two of Punjabi music’s largest stars occurs amidst increased public scrutiny.

Whereas Guru Randhawa’s mysterious post has generated intrigue, his suspension of the account leaves much undetermined.

In the meantime, Diljit continues to market Sardaar Ji 3, confronting its production decisions and motives.

