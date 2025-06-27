Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president
Home > Entertainment > Sardaar Ji 3 Controversy: Guru Randhawa Faces Backlash, Shuts Down X Account After Cryptic Post

Sardaar Ji 3 Controversy: Guru Randhawa Faces Backlash, Shuts Down X Account After Cryptic Post

Guru Randhawa deactivated his X account after posting a cryptic message interpreted as a dig at Diljit Dosanjh amid the Sardaar Ji 3 controversy. The backlash over the post, tied to the film’s overseas release and casting, led to heated reactions. Diljit later defended his choices in an interview.

Guru Randhawa Slams Diljit Dosanjh in X Post then deactivates Account
Guru Randhawa Slams Diljit Dosanjh in X Post then deactivates Account

Published By: Shreyansh Dadsena
Last Updated: June 27, 2025 17:43:14 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Famous Punjabi musician Guru Randhawa deactivated his X (formerly Twitter) account following an enigmatic tweet that many saw as a covert swipe at Diljit Dosanjh, another musician.  

This comes amid harsh criticism of Dosanjh’s upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3, which has generated controversy over its release schedule and casting.

The Post That Sparked Debate

Randhawa’s no-longer-accessible post, addressed in Punjabi and English, underlined allegiance to the land of one’s origin. In Punjabi, he posted:

“Lakh pardesi hoyieee, Apna desh nhi bhulna chahida…Jehde mulk da khayie, ohda bura nahi mangna chahida.”

(Translation: “Even though you’re abroad, never you should forget your country… One should never wish something bad for the country that nourished them.”)

Guru completed it with a line in English:

“Even though today your nationality is not Indian, but you were born here … please be proud of where you were born… PR is greater than the artist.”

Many fans and viewers assumed that Randhawa was referring to Diljit Dosanjh, who recently faced criticism for filming and distributing Sardaar Ji 3 overseas, particularly with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir playing a key role, even though she did not name anyone by name.

Following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, the controversy grew more intense, with many questioning the film’s timing and casting.

Public Reaction and Fallout

After the posting, Randhawa received stringent responses, particularly from the fanbase of Diljit.

Some accused Randhawa of being inconsistent, recalling songs he had already released, such as “Lagdi Lahore Di,” implying a case of double standards in his utterances. 

The backlash on the web ultimately resulted in him having his X account deactivated, although Randhawa has yet to release an official pronouncement concerning the incident.

Diljit Responds

In reply to the controversy, Diljit clarified in an interview with a leading News Channel that the shooting of Sardaar Ji 3 was completed in February, prior to tensions rising. 

He also stated that deciding to release the movie abroad was driven by economic factors, and not political ones.

The standoff between two of Punjabi music’s largest stars occurs amidst increased public scrutiny.

Whereas Guru Randhawa’s mysterious post has generated intrigue, his suspension of the account leaves much undetermined. 

In the meantime, Diljit continues to market Sardaar Ji 3, confronting its production decisions and motives.

ALSO READ: Shekhar Suman Asks Diljit Dosanjh To Apologise Over Sardaar Ji 3 Controversy: We Need To Be Very Cautious

Tags: diljit dosanjhguru randhawasardaar ji 3 controversy,
Advertisement

More News

Israeli Defense Forces Confirm Significant Blow To Iranian Nuclear Infrastructure
Donald Trump On US-India Trade Deal: “Very Big One” May Be Coming Soon
China Approves Rare Earth Exports To US In Major Trade Agreement
Donald Trump Ends Trade Negotiations With Canada, Announces Tariffs Within Days
Meghan Markle’s As Ever Tea Line Under Fire For Triple-Priced Products: What’s Behind The Controversy?
Shefali Jariwala, The Kaanta Laga Girl And Bigg Boss 13 Contestant, Passes Away At 42
Donald Trump Camp Launches ‘Daddy’ Merchandise Line Featuring Mugshot Photo, Embracing NATO Chief’s Nickname
Who is Daniel Roseberry, Lauren Sanchez’s Wedding Dress Designer And Creative Director Of Schiaparelli?
Neeraj Chopra Tops Javelin World Rankings With Consistent 2025 Wins
Maryland Parents Can Withdraw Kids From LGBTQ-Themed Classes On Religious Grounds: US Supreme Court

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?