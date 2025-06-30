Sarzameen Teaser: Ibrahim Ali Khan Gets His First Negative Role, Kajol And Prithviraj Sukumaran Leave Internet Impressed

The wait is over! Dharma Productions released the teaser of its upcoming Hindi film The Sarzameen, teaser is out, giving a first glance at the story, characters, and emotions. Casting Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kajol, and Ibrahim Ali Khan are coming together for a mind-blowing action thriller film.

Sarzameen, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kajol, and Ibrahim Ali Khan, is releasing on an OTT platform on July 25. Directed by Kayoze Irani, this powerful drama is set in Jammu and Kashmir and tells a gripping story filled with patriotism, sacrifice, and the struggles people face in times of conflict.

Fan Reviews On Sarzameen

The teaser has received different reviews from fans and critics on social media. Some people believe that the Sarzameen film resembles the film “Fanaa 2.0” of 2006, which cast Kajol and Aamir Khan.

People also think that the film storyline is different, but snow-covered locations, Kajol’s look, and the picturesque scenery give Fanna film vibes of 2006.

About Sarzameen

Sarzameen is a political thriller film that is set in Kashmir. It will stream on Jio Hotstar on July 25. The cast includes Kajol, Prithviraj, and Ibrahim. The movie shows what happens when love for your country comes face-to-face with the challenges in your own family.

in the teaser, Vijay Menon ,played by Prithviraj a proud Indian Army officer known for his loyalty and hard work. But when his family gets caught up in secrets and doubts, Vijay has to deal with a tough choice in life.

It’s a film that conveys the emotions of sacrifice, trust, and the struggles faced in personal life and between duty. It’s about balancing his duty towards the nation with the people he loves most.

The film is directed by Boman Irani’s son Kayoze Irani, and produced by Karan Johar. Kayoze Irani is known for his work as an actor and director in Hindi films, in prominent project Student of the Year (2012).

