Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill
Live TV
TRENDING |
gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill
Home > Entertainment > Sarzameen Teaser: Ibrahim Ali Khan Gets His First Negative Role, Kajol And Prithviraj Sukumaran Leave Internet Impressed

Sarzameen Teaser: Ibrahim Ali Khan Gets His First Negative Role, Kajol And Prithviraj Sukumaran Leave Internet Impressed

Sarzameen is a new Hindi thriller coming to JioHotstar on July 25. Directed by Kayoze Irani and produced by Karan Johar, the film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kajol, and Ibrahim Ali Khan. It tells the story of Vijay Menon, an Indian Army officer who faces a tough struggle when his family gets caught up in secrets and suspicion.

The Sarzameen teaser is out
The Sarzameen teaser is out

Published By: Yashika Arora
Last Updated: June 30, 2025 17:15:57 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

The wait is over! Dharma Productions released the teaser of its upcoming Hindi film The Sarzameen, teaser is out, giving a first glance at the story, characters, and emotions. Casting Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kajol, and Ibrahim Ali Khan are coming together for a mind-blowing action thriller film.

Sarzameen, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kajol, and Ibrahim Ali Khan, is releasing on an OTT platform on July 25. Directed by Kayoze Irani, this powerful drama is set in Jammu and Kashmir and tells a gripping story filled with patriotism, sacrifice, and the struggles people face in times of conflict.

Fan Reviews On Sarzameen

The teaser has received different reviews from fans and critics on social media. Some people believe that the Sarzameen film resembles the film “Fanaa 2.0” of 2006, which cast  Kajol and Aamir Khan.

People also think that the film storyline is different, but snow-covered locations, Kajol’s look, and the picturesque scenery give Fanna film vibes of 2006.

About  Sarzameen 

Sarzameen is a political thriller film that is set in Kashmir. It will stream on Jio Hotstar on July 25. The cast includes Kajol, Prithviraj, and Ibrahim. The movie shows what happens when love for your country comes face-to-face with the challenges in your own family.

in the teaser, Vijay Menon ,played by Prithviraj a proud Indian Army officer known for his loyalty and hard work. But when his family gets caught up in secrets and doubts, Vijay has to deal with a tough choice in life. 

 It’s a film that conveys the emotions of sacrifice, trust, and the struggles faced in personal life and between duty.  It’s about balancing his duty towards the nation with the people he loves most.

The film is directed by Boman Irani’s son Kayoze Irani, and produced by Karan Johar. Kayoze Irani is known for his work as an actor and director in Hindi films, in prominent project Student of the Year (2012).

ALSO READ: Abhijeet Bhattacharya Takes Shots At Diljit Dosanjh With Old Concert Video, Writes, ‘Hindustan Hamare BAAP Ka Hai’

Tags: ibrahim ali khankajollatest entertainment newssarzameen
Advertisement

More News

What Lies Ahead For Lionel Messi And Inter Miami After Club World Cup Exit
Israel’s Military Chief Urges Restraint, Warns Gaza Offensive Could Endanger Hostages
National Doctors’ Day 2025: AI In Medicine Tool Or Threat? What Doctors Want You to Know
Why Are Meta Stocks Soaring After The Launch Of Its New Superintelligence AI Dream Team?
Staying In Red Bull Or Joining Mercedes? Max Might Leave Red Bull Despite Exit Clauses
Is Pickleball the Matcha of Sports? A Social, Accessible Game Gaining Widespread Popularity
RailOne App Launched By Indian Railways: Book Tickets, Order Food And More In One App
Poland to Temporarily Reinstate Border Controls With Germany and Lithuania
India vs England: Ben Stokes Hails Rishabh Pant’s Exceptional Talent Says ‘Let That Type Of Talent Be Free’
Jurassic World Rebirth Fan Reviews: Internet Calls Scarlett Johansson Starrer Tired And Unoriginal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?