Scarlett Johansson And Jonathan Bailey Share Passionate Kiss On Red Carpet At Jurassic World Rebirth Premiere

Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey were seen sharing an intense kiss at the “Jurassic World Rebirth” premiere. The co-stars, while sharing a smooch, were seen greeting each other with a warm hug on the red carpet at the screening of their film at London’s Odeon Luxe Leicester Square Cinema.

Johansson, 40, grabbed the “Bridgerton” actor Bailey ’s face and pulled him in close to press her pout against his and kissed for a while.

Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey share a kiss at the world premiere of their new film #JurassicWorldRebirth in London😘 (Photo: Getty) pic.twitter.com/xNNbDTKhGC — Deadline (@DEADLINE) June 17, 2025

What Were Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey Wearing For The Event?

Bailey, 37, appeared wjo appeared excited over the lip-locking moment wrapped his arms around her back to give her a big embrace. Both were seen smiling exuberantly while staring into each other’s eyes in an intense romantic moment.

Jojo Rabbit actress Scarlett Johansson stunned in a sparkling sequin- and bead-adorned pink strapless gown with a corseted bodice by Vivienne Westwood, which was designed by her stylist Kate Young for this event. She also wore her blond hair in old Hollywood waves.

On the other hand, the “Wicked” star, Johansson, was dressed far more casually in a brown blazer layered over a blue denim collared shirt and white pants. He shielded his face in sunglasses and a two-tone baseball cap.

Despite their intense kissing moment at the grand event, where attendees included cast members Rupert Friend and Mahershala Ali, the co-stars were seen being playful.

Johansson has been married to Colin Jost since 2020, and they share two kids, Rose, 10, and Cosmo, 3. Bailey, on the other hand, is yet to reveal the name of his partner.

“It’s not secret, but it’s private,” he told the Evening Standard of his relationship at the time. “Having a private life is, for me, completely critical. I don’t know if I would be able to be as confident to speak out on other things if I felt that my whole life was up for grabs.”

