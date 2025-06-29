Shefali Jariwala: Is There Any Foul Play In The Kaanta Lagaa Girl’s Death ? Here’s What The Cops Have Said

The situation with Shefali Jariwala is just heartbreaking. According to reports, it appears her sudden death has more to do with medical complications.

Latest reports reveal Shefali had been on these anti-ageing treatments for a while. On June 27, even though she was fasting for a religious reason at home, she still went ahead with her monthly injection.

How did Shefali Jariwala die?

Not long after, sometime between 10 and 11 at night, her health took a nosedive—her body started trembling and she blacked out. She was rushed to the hospital, but by the time she got there, it was too late. The doctors couldn’t save her.

Shefali was at home with her husband, Parag Tyagi, her mom, and a few others when it happened. The cops have already grabbed a bunch of medicines from the house—anti-ageing shots, vitamins, stuff for gastric issues. They’ve spoken to eight people so far, from family and staff to doctors.

For now, there’s nothing to suggest foul play or any sort of family drama. Police are just waiting on the postmortem and lab results from all the meds to get a clear answer about what happened.

Shefali, who people still remember from “Kaanta Laga” and “Bigg Boss 13,” was only 42. Her death has stunned everyone—fans, colleagues, and celebrities.

Shefali Jariwala’s husband’s heartbreaking goodbye

June 27th in Mumbai just turned everything upside down. Her last rites? Gut-wrenching. Parag Tyagi, her husband, just couldn’t hold it together—he broke down right there.

The crowd was packed with names you’d recognise: Sunidhi Chauhan, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra. People showed up, not just for the cameras, but because she actually meant something to them.

Harry Anand, the music director who worked with her on that legendary track, called her this bright, lively person, always lighting up the room. It’s just wild how one moment someone’s here, and the next, you’re left with just memories. Life doesn’t give warnings, does it?

ALSO READ: Shefali Jariwala Death: Why Are Women In Their 40s At Higher Risk Of Heart Attacks?