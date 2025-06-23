Live Tv
Home > Entertainment > Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Day 3: Aamir Khan’s Slice Of Life Movie Almost Sees 150% Growth, Makes This New Record

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Day 3: Aamir Khan’s Slice Of Life Movie Almost Sees 150% Growth, Makes This New Record

Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par earns ₹59 crore in its first weekend, marking a strong comeback after Laal Singh Chaddha. Positive reviews and word-of-mouth drive box office growth. The film, co-starring Genelia Deshmukh, ranks 6th in 2025's top opening weekends.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 3
Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 3

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: June 23, 2025 15:19:50 IST

After a three-year break from the big screen, Aamir Khan has made a powerful return with Sitaare Zameen Par. The film has been gradually gaining momentum at the box office, managing to collect an impressive ₹59 crore over its opening weekend.

According to box office tracking site Sacnilk, the film had a modest start with ₹10 crore on day one but picked up pace in the following days.

First Weekend Box Office: Day-Wise Breakdown

The film saw a remarkable upward trend during its first weekend. On Saturday, June 21, Sitaare Zameen Par raked in ₹20.2 crore—exactly double its opening day earnings.

The biggest boost came on Sunday, June 22, when collections soared to ₹29 crore. This brought the total first weekend earnings to ₹59 crore at the domestic box office.

Word-of-Mouth and Reviews Boost Film’s Performance

The positive response from both audiences and critics appears to be playing a crucial role in the film’s growing success. Strong word-of-mouth has led to increased footfalls in theatres across the country.

According to Sacnilk, the Hindi version recorded a 57.83% occupancy rate on Sunday afternoon, which rose to 72.31% in the evening. Even the night shows maintained a healthy 46.97% turnout.

Sitaare Zameen Par Now Ranks Among Top Opening Weekends of 2025

Sitaare Zameen Par now holds the sixth spot for the highest opening weekend of the year. It has surpassed other notable releases like Jaat, Kesari Chapter 2, and Bhool Chuk Maaf. However, it still trails behind major hits such as Sky Force and Chhaava, which dominated the box office earlier this year.

This film marks a potential turning point for Aamir Khan, whose last two projects failed to strike a chord with the audience.

His 2022 release Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, was a commercial disappointment, ending its theatrical run with just ₹58.68 crore despite a big budget.

Directed by RS Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par also stars Genelia Deshmukh, Brijendra Kala, and Dolly Ahluwalia.

Notably, the film features 10 debutant actors who are neurodivergent, adding a layer of authenticity and depth to the narrative. This fresh casting choice has been praised by many for its inclusivity and heart.

Tags: aamir khan sitaare zameen par sitaare zameen par box office
