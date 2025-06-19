Live Tv
Sitaare Zameen Par Box-Office Report: How Much Has Aamir Khan's Movie Earned In Advance Booking?

Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par sees strong advance bookings with over 38,000 tickets sold and ₹99.7 lakh earned ahead of June 20 release.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: June 19, 2025 08:33:26 IST

Aamir Khan’s much-anticipated film Sitaare Zameen Par is all set for a theatrical release on June 20.

While it may not open with record-breaking numbers, early advance booking trends indicate a solid start for the film, especially given its modest budget and strategic release approach.

Over 6,000 Shows Booked Nationwide

According to data from industry tracker Sacnilk, the film is scheduled to be screened in over 6,000 shows across India. As of Thursday morning, advance ticket sales reached 38,756 across 6,128 shows, resulting in a gross of ₹99.7 lakh.

Projected Day 1 Gross Estimated at ₹3.61 Crore

Factoring in blocked seats, the film is expected to earn around ₹3.61 crore gross on the opening day. While this may not rival Aamir Khan’s earlier films, the number is considered respectable under current circumstances.

The Delhi region emerged as the top contributor in terms of booking collections, followed by Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka, and Gujarat. Cities like Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru have the highest number of scheduled screenings.

Sitaare Zameen Par will release in three languages—Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu—expanding its reach across multiple regions and language demographics.

Comparison with Aamir Khan’s Past Films

Unlike Thugs of Hindostan (2018) and Laal Singh Chaddha (2022), which had strong advance bookings but flopped at the box office, Sitaare Zameen Par has been made on a comparatively lower budget. This makes the film’s performance highly dependent on word-of-mouth and public reception.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, new screening guidelines have been issued to exhibitors. Shows are not permitted to begin before 9:00 am, ensuring a synchronized start across theatres. Ticket prices have been set at standard weekend rates—slightly elevated but not premium—to keep the film affordable.

Single-screen cinemas are instructed to exclusively screen Sitaare Zameen Par all day. Multiplexes must adhere to a show quota, with up to 31 shows daily for complexes that have 10 or more screens, as outlined by distributors.

The film is directed by RS Prasanna, known for Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. It stars Aamir Khan in the lead, alongside Genelia D’Souza as the female protagonist, marking her return to the big screen.

Introducing 10 Neurodivergent Actors in a Landmark Debut

A unique aspect of Sitaare Zameen Par is the inclusion of 10 neurodivergent actors in pivotal roles. Debutants include Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.

The film is co-produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, reflecting a more content-driven and inclusive direction in Khan’s cinematic journey.

aamir khan box office report sitaare zameen par
