Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
gandhi guru meet emergency 1975 adani group adani annual shareholders meeting beer sheva missile strike iran israel ceasefire flights suspended ceasefire gandhi guru meet emergency 1975 adani group adani annual shareholders meeting beer sheva missile strike iran israel ceasefire flights suspended ceasefire gandhi guru meet emergency 1975 adani group adani annual shareholders meeting beer sheva missile strike iran israel ceasefire flights suspended ceasefire gandhi guru meet emergency 1975 adani group adani annual shareholders meeting beer sheva missile strike iran israel ceasefire flights suspended ceasefire
Live TV
TRENDING |
gandhi guru meet emergency 1975 adani group adani annual shareholders meeting beer sheva missile strike iran israel ceasefire flights suspended ceasefire gandhi guru meet emergency 1975 adani group adani annual shareholders meeting beer sheva missile strike iran israel ceasefire flights suspended ceasefire gandhi guru meet emergency 1975 adani group adani annual shareholders meeting beer sheva missile strike iran israel ceasefire flights suspended ceasefire gandhi guru meet emergency 1975 adani group adani annual shareholders meeting beer sheva missile strike iran israel ceasefire flights suspended ceasefire
Home > Entertainment > Sonakshi Sinha Extends Support To Deepika Padukone Over Spirit Exit Row, Says, Very Fair Over Demanding 8-Hour Shift

Sonakshi Sinha Extends Support To Deepika Padukone Over Spirit Exit Row, Says, Very Fair Over Demanding 8-Hour Shift

Sonakshi Sinha supports Deepika Padukone's demand for an 8-hour workday in Bollywood, citing fairness and personal well-being. She highlights the need for balance on set and flexible schedules. Her next film, Nikita Roy, releases on June 27, 2025.

Sonakshi Sinha and Deepika Padukone
Sonakshi Sinha and Deepika Padukone

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: June 23, 2025 18:48:04 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

As conversations around working hours in Bollywood gain traction—especially after Deepika Padukone’s reported exit from Spirit—actor Sonakshi Sinha has spoken out in support of the idea of structured work shifts in the film industry.

In an interview with a leading publication, Sinha expressed her agreement with Padukone’s stance, calling it “very fair.”

“I’m All for It,” Says Sonakshi on Regulated Working Hours

Commenting on the much-discussed eight-hour workday, Sinha said, “I’m all for it.” While she didn’t confirm the authenticity of Padukone’s reasons for walking out of Spirit, she emphasized that if the reports were true, the reasoning was understandable.

“I don’t even know if it’s true or not. But if it is, it’s a very fair reason,” she added.

Why It Shouldn’t Be Different for Female Actors

Drawing from her own career experiences, Sinha pointed out that many male actors already follow an eight-hour schedule. “I’ve worked with actors who don’t work beyond eight hours. So I don’t see why it should be any different for female actors as well,” she said, addressing the gender imbalance in expectations on set.

While advocating for structured hours, Sinha also acknowledged that film projects often require flexibility. “It depends on the requirements of the project. You can schedule it in a way where you accommodate those hours. There are a lot of other things to shoot with other people, which can be done in the same time. I think it’s very achievable,” she noted.

15 Years in the Industry: Sonakshi Stresses Work-Life Balance

Having worked in the industry for over 15 years, Sinha underlined the need for personal time and self-care. “I’ve been working for 15 years, and there have been actors who’ve worked less or longer than me. That’s fine. But you do need time for yourself beyond the shoot as well,” she explained.

Sinha shared that maintaining fitness is part of her job, especially for demanding roles. “If I’m doing a film where I’m required to be extremely fit, I need those two hours to go to the gym. If I’m on set for 12 to 14 hours, I won’t be able to do that,” she explained.

However, she made it clear that she isn’t inflexible. “If I don’t need to do that, I’ll give you 12 hours happily. I’ll give you 10 hours happily. But where it’s not required, I’m sure adjustments can be made.”

The Deepika Padukone–Spirit Controversy Explained

The issue gained national attention after Deepika Padukone reportedly left Spirit, a film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It was said that Padukone had made a few specific demands—an eight-hour workday, a share in the film’s profits, and a request not to speak her lines in Telugu. The director reportedly declined, leading to her exit.

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha is gearing up for the release of Nikita Roy, which hits theatres on June 27, 2025. The film features an ensemble cast, including Paresh Rawal, Arjun Rampal, and Suhail Nayyar, and promises to showcase Sinha in a powerful role.

Tags: celebrity newsdeepika padukonelatest bollywood newssonakshi sinha
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

CCTV DVR Seized From Indore As Shillong Police Deepen Probe Into Raja Raghuvanshi Murder
Another Murder Horror: Newlywed Woman Kills Husband Within A Month Of Marriage
How Indira Gandhi’s Conviction Triggered The 1975 Emergency
‘Governance Has Collapsed Under Congress’: Karnataka MLA Raju Kage Threatens To Quit Over Development Delays
Google Launches AI Mode In India For Advanced Search Experience
Emergency 1975: A Timeline Of Events Of The 21 Months That Changed India
Former MP Anant kumar Hegde, His Gunman Booked In Road Rage Case In Karnataka
‘India’s Best Chapters Are Just Beginning’: PM Modi On 100 Years Of Gandhi-Guru Meet
‘The Day Democracy Paused’: 50 Years Since India’s Emergency Began, What Are Some Commonly Asked Questions
Gautam Adani Clarifies: No One From Group Charged By US Department Of Justice

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?