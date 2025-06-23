Sunjay Kapur’s Third Wife Priya Sachdev Once Revealed How He Changed After Divorce With Karisma Kapoor

Businessman Sunjay Kapur, ex-husband of Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor, tragically passed away while playing polo in London at the age of 53.

The unexpected news has left many in shock, especially those who knew him closely. After his divorce from Karisma in 2016, Sunjay went on to marry Delhi-based socialite and model Priya Sachdev.

Priya Sachdev Reflects on Sunjay’s Life and Challenges

In light of his passing, an old interview with Priya Sachdev has resurfaced, shedding light on their relationship and Sunjay’s emotional and professional journey.

Speaking on the YouTube channel Kin and Kindness, Priya opened up about how their relationship began and the responsibilities that came crashing down on Sunjay after the loss of his father in 2015.

“When we got together in 2015, he lost his father and suddenly a lot of responsibility fell on his shoulders,” she said. At the time, the family business was based in Germany, and Sunjay found himself alone managing both grief and the growing demands of the company.

A Partnership Beyond Marriage: Business and Support

Priya shared that Sunjay would often bounce business ideas off her. “I do help him run the family office, and I have taken a lot of investment decisions with him,” she explained. Their bond extended beyond personal life, evolving into a supportive professional partnership.

The business tycoon had a difficult path, juggling personal and professional upheavals. “He lost his father, was going through a divorce, and had to take over the business and turn it around,” Priya said.

She praised his resilience, adding, “He has been through so much, and we were together in it. Now we’ve come out of it, and he’s become a very successful businessman.”

Sunjay’s father, Surinder Kapur, was a pioneer in India’s auto components industry, and taking over his legacy was no small feat.

Why Priya Fell for Sunjay: ‘Endearing and Misunderstood’

Reflecting on what drew her to Sunjay, Priya said, “I found him very endearing, honest, and misunderstood.” She added that although Sunjay had often been misjudged in the past, he later earned great respect in the industry.

“His father was a legend, and now he’s filling his shoes. That makes all of us very proud,” she said, acknowledging the tough decisions he had to make throughout his career.

Polo remained a lifelong passion for Sunjay. Priya revealed that their family would relocate to England during polo season each year to support his professional sporting commitments. “He is still passionate about polo. We move with him to England every year when he plays professional polo,” she shared.

Sunjay and Karisma Kapoor were married for 13 years before officially divorcing in 2016. The couple shares two children—daughter Samaira and son Kiaan. In 2017, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev. The couple welcomed their son, Azarias, in December 2018. Priya also has a daughter from a previous marriage.

