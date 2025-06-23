Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
gandhi guru meet emergency 1975 adani group adani annual shareholders meeting beer sheva missile strike iran israel ceasefire flights suspended ceasefire gandhi guru meet emergency 1975 adani group adani annual shareholders meeting beer sheva missile strike iran israel ceasefire flights suspended ceasefire gandhi guru meet emergency 1975 adani group adani annual shareholders meeting beer sheva missile strike iran israel ceasefire flights suspended ceasefire gandhi guru meet emergency 1975 adani group adani annual shareholders meeting beer sheva missile strike iran israel ceasefire flights suspended ceasefire
Live TV
TRENDING |
gandhi guru meet emergency 1975 adani group adani annual shareholders meeting beer sheva missile strike iran israel ceasefire flights suspended ceasefire gandhi guru meet emergency 1975 adani group adani annual shareholders meeting beer sheva missile strike iran israel ceasefire flights suspended ceasefire gandhi guru meet emergency 1975 adani group adani annual shareholders meeting beer sheva missile strike iran israel ceasefire flights suspended ceasefire gandhi guru meet emergency 1975 adani group adani annual shareholders meeting beer sheva missile strike iran israel ceasefire flights suspended ceasefire
Home > Entertainment > Sunjay Kapur’s Third Wife Priya Sachdev Once Revealed How He Changed After Divorce With Karisma Kapoor

Sunjay Kapur’s Third Wife Priya Sachdev Once Revealed How He Changed After Divorce With Karisma Kapoor

Sunjay Kapur, Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband, passed away while playing polo in London. His wife Priya Sachdev reflected on his journey through loss, business pressures, and personal challenges. She called him a misunderstood yet respected businessman with an enduring passion for polo.

Priya Sachdev with Sunjay Kapur and Karisma Kapoor on the right
Priya Sachdev with Sunjay Kapur and Karisma Kapoor on the right

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: June 23, 2025 20:25:25 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Businessman Sunjay Kapur, ex-husband of Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor, tragically passed away while playing polo in London at the age of 53.

The unexpected news has left many in shock, especially those who knew him closely. After his divorce from Karisma in 2016, Sunjay went on to marry Delhi-based socialite and model Priya Sachdev.

Priya Sachdev Reflects on Sunjay’s Life and Challenges

In light of his passing, an old interview with Priya Sachdev has resurfaced, shedding light on their relationship and Sunjay’s emotional and professional journey.

Speaking on the YouTube channel Kin and Kindness, Priya opened up about how their relationship began and the responsibilities that came crashing down on Sunjay after the loss of his father in 2015.

“When we got together in 2015, he lost his father and suddenly a lot of responsibility fell on his shoulders,” she said. At the time, the family business was based in Germany, and Sunjay found himself alone managing both grief and the growing demands of the company.

A Partnership Beyond Marriage: Business and Support

Priya shared that Sunjay would often bounce business ideas off her. “I do help him run the family office, and I have taken a lot of investment decisions with him,” she explained. Their bond extended beyond personal life, evolving into a supportive professional partnership.

The business tycoon had a difficult path, juggling personal and professional upheavals. “He lost his father, was going through a divorce, and had to take over the business and turn it around,” Priya said.

She praised his resilience, adding, “He has been through so much, and we were together in it. Now we’ve come out of it, and he’s become a very successful businessman.”

Sunjay’s father, Surinder Kapur, was a pioneer in India’s auto components industry, and taking over his legacy was no small feat.

Why Priya Fell for Sunjay: ‘Endearing and Misunderstood’

Reflecting on what drew her to Sunjay, Priya said, “I found him very endearing, honest, and misunderstood.” She added that although Sunjay had often been misjudged in the past, he later earned great respect in the industry.

“His father was a legend, and now he’s filling his shoes. That makes all of us very proud,” she said, acknowledging the tough decisions he had to make throughout his career.

Polo remained a lifelong passion for Sunjay. Priya revealed that their family would relocate to England during polo season each year to support his professional sporting commitments. “He is still passionate about polo. We move with him to England every year when he plays professional polo,” she shared.

Sunjay and Karisma Kapoor were married for 13 years before officially divorcing in 2016. The couple shares two children—daughter Samaira and son Kiaan. In 2017, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev. The couple welcomed their son, Azarias, in December 2018. Priya also has a daughter from a previous marriage.

ALSO READ: Sholay Is Re-Releasing In Italy But With The Original Ending And Deleted Scenes That Never Made It To India

Tags: karisma kapoorlatest bollywood newspriya sachdevsunjay kapur
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

CCTV DVR Seized From Indore As Shillong Police Deepen Probe Into Raja Raghuvanshi Murder
Another Murder Horror: Newlywed Woman Kills Husband Within A Month Of Marriage
How Indira Gandhi’s Conviction Triggered The 1975 Emergency
‘Governance Has Collapsed Under Congress’: Karnataka MLA Raju Kage Threatens To Quit Over Development Delays
Google Launches AI Mode In India For Advanced Search Experience
Emergency 1975: A Timeline Of Events Of The 21 Months That Changed India
Former MP Anant kumar Hegde, His Gunman Booked In Road Rage Case In Karnataka
‘India’s Best Chapters Are Just Beginning’: PM Modi On 100 Years Of Gandhi-Guru Meet
‘The Day Democracy Paused’: 50 Years Since India’s Emergency Began, What Are Some Commonly Asked Questions
Gautam Adani Clarifies: No One From Group Charged By US Department Of Justice

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?