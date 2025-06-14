Sushant Singh Rajput Once Spoke About How He Feared Death, Called It Slightly Scary Years Before His Tragic Death

The untimely death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput continues to leave a deep impact on fans across the country.

In the wake of his passing, an old interview of the actor has resurfaced, offering a profound glimpse into his thoughts on life and death. In the video, Sushant compares death to sleep, expressing fear about losing one’s sense of identity.

“Probably Death,” Said Sushant When Asked About His Fears

In a conversation with film trade analyst Komal Nahta, Sushant was asked if there was anything he feared in life.

His response was both introspective and telling: “Probably death. Because the three hours that I sleep, I don’t know who I am. So that ‘not knowing who you are’ is slightly scary, probably that happens when you die too.” His philosophical insight left many viewers in awe of his depth.

Sushant’s Emotional Connection With His Late Mother

Sushant had lost his mother years ago, a loss that had left a lasting impression on him. He often shared heartfelt posts on social media about her.

In his final Instagram post before his death, he reflected on the transience of life, writing a poetic tribute: “Blurred past evaporating from teardrops. Unending dreams carving an arc of smile. And a fleeting life, negotiating between the two…” The post featured a collage of his picture alongside his mother’s.

ALSO READ: Was Shabana The Reason For Javed Akhtar’s First Divorce? Here’s What Honey Reveals

Chhichhore: A Memorable Performance With an Important Message

The late actor was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s film Chhichhore, where he portrayed the role of a father whose son attempts suicide due to academic pressure.

The story revolved around themes of resilience, failure, and hope. One of his dialogues from the movie—“Your result doesn’t decide if you are a loser or not, it’s your efforts that decide if you are a loser or not”—resonated deeply with fans, especially after the tragic news of his death.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Tragic End and the Silence He Left Behind

On June 14, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment. He was reportedly battling depression, and his passing was ruled a suicide.

The absence of a note left many questions unanswered, and his death sparked widespread discussions about mental health, industry pressure, and the importance of emotional support.

MUST READ: From Physics Olympiad To Bollywood Icon: Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput On His Death Anniversary