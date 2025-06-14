Live Tv
Search
Live TV
Home > Entertainment > Sushant Singh Rajput Once Spoke About How He Feared Death, Called It Slightly Scary Years Before His Tragic Death

Sushant Singh Rajput Once Spoke About How He Feared Death, Called It Slightly Scary Years Before His Tragic Death

An old interview of Sushant Singh Rajput reveals his deep fear of death and thoughts on identity loss, resurfacing after his tragic demise. His final social media post about his late mother and life’s fleeting nature adds emotional depth to his legacy.

Published By: Ashish Singh
Last Updated: June 14, 2025 08:49:14 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

The untimely death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput continues to leave a deep impact on fans across the country.

In the wake of his passing, an old interview of the actor has resurfaced, offering a profound glimpse into his thoughts on life and death. In the video, Sushant compares death to sleep, expressing fear about losing one’s sense of identity.

“Probably Death,” Said Sushant When Asked About His Fears

In a conversation with film trade analyst Komal Nahta, Sushant was asked if there was anything he feared in life.

His response was both introspective and telling: “Probably death. Because the three hours that I sleep, I don’t know who I am. So that ‘not knowing who you are’ is slightly scary, probably that happens when you die too.” His philosophical insight left many viewers in awe of his depth.

Sushant’s Emotional Connection With His Late Mother

Sushant had lost his mother years ago, a loss that had left a lasting impression on him. He often shared heartfelt posts on social media about her.

 In his final Instagram post before his death, he reflected on the transience of life, writing a poetic tribute: “Blurred past evaporating from teardrops. Unending dreams carving an arc of smile. And a fleeting life, negotiating between the two…” The post featured a collage of his picture alongside his mother’s.

ALSO READ: Was Shabana The Reason For Javed Akhtar’s First Divorce? Here’s What Honey Reveals

Chhichhore: A Memorable Performance With an Important Message

The late actor was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s film Chhichhore, where he portrayed the role of a father whose son attempts suicide due to academic pressure.

The story revolved around themes of resilience, failure, and hope. One of his dialogues from the movie—“Your result doesn’t decide if you are a loser or not, it’s your efforts that decide if you are a loser or not”—resonated deeply with fans, especially after the tragic news of his death.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Tragic End and the Silence He Left Behind

On June 14, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment. He was reportedly battling depression, and his passing was ruled a suicide.

The absence of a note left many questions unanswered, and his death sparked widespread discussions about mental health, industry pressure, and the importance of emotional support.

MUST READ: From Physics Olympiad To Bollywood Icon: Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput On His Death Anniversary

Tags: sushant singh rajputsushant singh rajput death
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

Shardul Thakur Recalls Historic 2021 Series Ahead Of England Tour
Grammy Award Winner Ricky Kej Teams Up With Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi For Mahatma Gandhi Tribute Album
Kagiso Rabada On South Africa’s World Test Championship Triumph: ‘Will Never Forget This Moment’
New Robotic Skin Can Feel Heat, Pain And Pressure Like Human Skin
Supriya Sule Slams Air India’s 3-Hour Flight Delay, Aviation Minister Responds
India vs England Series Equals Ashes In Commercial Importance, Says ECB Chief
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: DNA Of 163 Victims Matched, 124 Bodies Returned To Families
IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah Confirms He Won’t Play In All Five Test Matches, Says ‘When I’m Playing For India…’
Shikhar Dhawan’s Cryptic Post For Yuzvendra Chahal Sparks Curiosity: ‘Kahaani Mein Twist Hai’
BJP Blames Revanth Reddy For Dodging Responsibility On Unfulfilled Promises

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?