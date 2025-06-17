Live Tv
Search
Live TV
Home > Entertainment > The Raja Saab Faces Early Backlash: Producer SKN Reveals Shocking Sabotage Attempt

The Raja Saab Faces Early Backlash: Producer SKN Reveals Shocking Sabotage Attempt

Producer SKN claims a Tollywood insider tried to sabotage Prabhas’ The Raja Saab with a negative campaign. Despite early backlash, the horror-fantasy film is set for a grand release on December 5, 2025.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: June 17, 2025 10:24:11 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

During the teaser launch event for The Raja Saab in Hyderabad on June 16, the film’s creative producer Sreenivas Kumar Naidu (SKN) made a startling allegation. He claimed that a fellow Tollywood producer had attempted to derail the film through a negative campaign during its early production phase.

Unnamed Producer Allegedly Ran Negative Campaign

Although SKN did not name anyone specifically, he pointed fingers at someone within the Telugu film industry. “I know how a producer tried to negatively campaign against this film when we began shooting,” he said, adding, “Now watch how the same person will praise the film tomorrow.”

Expressing his strong belief in the film’s success, SKN assured fans that The Raja Saab would surpass all expectations. “Everyone who underestimated this film will be proven wrong. You will witness the ‘Rebel God’ Prabhas you’ve missed for the last ten years,” he confidently declared.

Prabhas Backed the Film Despite Industry Negativity

SKN also praised lead actor Prabhas for his unwavering support during the challenging early days of the project. “This film was only made possible because Prabhas stayed committed and didn’t fall for the negative campaigns,” he stated.

The teaser for The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi, was unveiled on the same day. Reactions were mixed, with some fans praising the visuals and mass appeal, while others felt the teaser lacked innovation and freshness.

The Raja Saab stars Prabhas in the lead, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Malavika Mohanan. Produced by People Media Factory, the horror-fantasy film is scheduled to hit theatres on December 5, 2025.

ALSO READ:  Justin Bieber Worries Fans After Admitting To Being ‘Broken’, Singer Reveals What Makes Him Tired And Angry

Tags: latest entertainment newsprabhasthe raja saab movie
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

Shardul Thakur Recalls Historic 2021 Series Ahead Of England Tour
Grammy Award Winner Ricky Kej Teams Up With Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi For Mahatma Gandhi Tribute Album
Kagiso Rabada On South Africa’s World Test Championship Triumph: ‘Will Never Forget This Moment’
New Robotic Skin Can Feel Heat, Pain And Pressure Like Human Skin
Supriya Sule Slams Air India’s 3-Hour Flight Delay, Aviation Minister Responds
India vs England Series Equals Ashes In Commercial Importance, Says ECB Chief
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: DNA Of 163 Victims Matched, 124 Bodies Returned To Families
IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah Confirms He Won’t Play In All Five Test Matches, Says ‘When I’m Playing For India…’
Shikhar Dhawan’s Cryptic Post For Yuzvendra Chahal Sparks Curiosity: ‘Kahaani Mein Twist Hai’
BJP Blames Revanth Reddy For Dodging Responsibility On Unfulfilled Promises

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?