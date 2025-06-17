The Raja Saab Faces Early Backlash: Producer SKN Reveals Shocking Sabotage Attempt

During the teaser launch event for The Raja Saab in Hyderabad on June 16, the film’s creative producer Sreenivas Kumar Naidu (SKN) made a startling allegation. He claimed that a fellow Tollywood producer had attempted to derail the film through a negative campaign during its early production phase.

Unnamed Producer Allegedly Ran Negative Campaign

Although SKN did not name anyone specifically, he pointed fingers at someone within the Telugu film industry. “I know how a producer tried to negatively campaign against this film when we began shooting,” he said, adding, “Now watch how the same person will praise the film tomorrow.”

Expressing his strong belief in the film’s success, SKN assured fans that The Raja Saab would surpass all expectations. “Everyone who underestimated this film will be proven wrong. You will witness the ‘Rebel God’ Prabhas you’ve missed for the last ten years,” he confidently declared.

Prabhas Backed the Film Despite Industry Negativity

SKN also praised lead actor Prabhas for his unwavering support during the challenging early days of the project. “This film was only made possible because Prabhas stayed committed and didn’t fall for the negative campaigns,” he stated.

The teaser for The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi, was unveiled on the same day. Reactions were mixed, with some fans praising the visuals and mass appeal, while others felt the teaser lacked innovation and freshness.

The Raja Saab stars Prabhas in the lead, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Malavika Mohanan. Produced by People Media Factory, the horror-fantasy film is scheduled to hit theatres on December 5, 2025.

