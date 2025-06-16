The Raja Saab Teaser Fan Reviews: Prabhas Tries His Hands At Horror-Comedy, Internet Gives Thumbs Up To His Comic Timing

The teaser for The Raja Saab, a horror-comedy directed by Maruthi and starring Prabhas, has finally been unveiled. Alongside Prabhas, the film features Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar.

The Telugu film is one of the most anticipated releases of the year, drawing attention for its unique genre blend and star-studded cast.

A Haunted Haveli, Hidden Treasure, and Ghostly Secrets

The teaser introduces viewers to a sprawling haunted haveli brimming with ghosts, ghouls, and a treasure long hidden from the world. The haveli once belonged to ‘The Raja’, who is unwilling to let anyone enjoy his legacy. Prabhas plays a carefree young man in love with Nidhhi Agerwal, even comparing his love to Shah Rukh Khan’s in the Hindi teaser version.

Meanwhile, Malavika Mohanan’s character appears obsessively attached to him. The story takes a thrilling turn when Prabhas enters the haunted mansion and encounters more than just cobwebs and creepy corners.

Leaked Teaser Sparks Strong Warning from the Makers

Ahead of the teaser’s official release, some clips and images were leaked online, prompting a stern response from the film’s team.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the makers issued a warning stating: “Strict action will be taken and handles will be suspended immediately if any leaked content from #TheRajaSaab is found… We request everyone to cooperate and stand with us in protecting the experience.” To build buzz, they also released short glimpses of the teaser in the days leading up to the launch.

Fan Reviews: The Raja Saab Teaser

India’s Largest Horror Set Built for The Raja Saab

Adding to the film’s uniqueness is the massive set designed specifically for it. The team revealed that a colossal 41,256 sq ft haveli was constructed, which they claim is India’s biggest horror set.

Art director Rajeevan Nambiar described it as an “immersive, living, breathing space” and emphasized that the goal was not just visual appeal, but emotional impact. “We didn’t want the set to look haunted—we wanted it to feel haunted,” he said.

The Raja Saab is helmed by director Maruthi, known for his earlier youth-focused films like Ee Rojullo and Kotha Janta. He gained prominence with hits such as Bhale Bhale Magadivoy and Mahanubhavudu.

His last directorial venture was Pakka Commercial in 2022. Meanwhile, Prabhas, who recently appeared in Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire and Kalki 2898 AD, seems to be taking a refreshing turn by embracing a humorous and cheerful role—something fans haven’t seen in a while.

New Release Date Set for December

Originally slated for an April 10 release, The Raja Saab was postponed. The film is now scheduled to hit theatres on December 5, and fans are already counting down the days.

With a grand-scale production, a star-studded cast, and a genre twist, this horror-comedy is poised to offer something different in Telugu cinema.