War 2 Posters Out: Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, Jr NTR Raise The Heat Ahead Of August 2025 Release

The buzz is back, and it’s even more deafening than before. Promo buzz for War 2, the sequel to the epic War, has commenced. After several teasers leading up to the film’s release on August 14, 2025, Hrithik Roshan finally unveiled beautiful posters consisting of himself, Kiara Advani, and Jr NTR, with the revealine a couple of days ago on May 26.

The release of the posters has lit the social media conversation fire, trending across the nation, with fans EAGERLY talking about the aesthetic and tone from the posters!

Hrithik Roshan Returns as Major Kabir

Hrithik Roshan makes a fierce comeback as Major Kabir, a role that cemented his action-hero status in the original film. His new look in the War 2 poster is nothing short of riveting. With visible bruises, a weapon in hand, and a steely expression, Hrithik’s Kabir looks ready to face anything and take no prisoners.

The caption that accompanied the poster set the tone perfectly: “This time he is ruthless, merciless, relentless and ready for WAR! Are you? The countdown begins now. 50 Days to War 2.”

Fans have been quick to draw parallels with his past performances while praising the darker, more intense vibe.

Kiara Advani Debuts a Lethal Look

Making her first appearance in the War franchise, Kiara Advani steps in with a powerful screen presence. Her character poster portrays her dressed in an all-black outfit, gun drawn, eyes locked on target. With her confident stance and poised demeanor, Kiara’s role promises to bring a fierce, no-nonsense edge to the movie.

The caption described her perfectly:“She is lithe, lethal and locked on target. This is WAR!”

Known for her versatility, Kiara seems to be embracing this high-octane role with complete commitment.

Jr NTR Is All Guns Blazing

Rounding off the cast in a key role is Jr NTR. His poster suggests a moment where he is wielding dual guns, showing him as a man on a mission, likely sending chills down the spine of the opposition. The look of his face pierced into the camera suggests some complexity, another layer to a character that is certainly not going to back down, irrespective of the battle he’s fighting.

His poster read:“He is resolute and fearless. And he will never stop hunting. WAR is coming!”

The South Indian superstar’s addition to the franchise has stirred immense curiosity, especially with the film set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu catering to a truly pan-Indian audience.

Director Ayan Mukerji Speaks on War 2 Legacy

Ayan Mukerji, noted for directing films that are visually opulent and emotionally textured, is now taking over for Siddharth Anand. He has given an interview to discuss the pressure and privilege of directing the second installment of the War franchise.

“It’s a huge responsibility to take forward a hugely loved franchise like War and leave your own mark on it,” he stated.

He acknowledged that War already set a strong benchmark and expressed his approach to building on its legacy.

“You can’t have fun otherwise while coming on board such a huge blockbuster franchise. One has to take what has been set and then make the fans of the film and these gigantic superstars go on a journey that is new, that hopefully leaves them hungry for more.”

He added, “As a director, I have to be honest, I immersed myself in delivering this feeling.”

War 2 Set for Independence Day Weekend

War 2 will officially be released on August 14, 2025, the day before India’s Independence Day which will allow War 2 to take full advantage of a long holiday weekend. The timing of this massively anticipated movie hints at it being a potential box office phenomenon.

War 2 will hit theatres in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu and with this broad appeal, it is likely to transcend language regionalism. We expect a large cross section of ticket-buyers with Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani leading the charge and nationally acclaimed director Ayan Mukerji behind the lens.

As we tick off the days until the release of War 2, one thing is certain Indian cinema is poised for a full scale cinematic assault and fans look like they can’t wait to sign up.

