Was Kai Cenat Shot During iShowSpeed’s Live Broadcast? Here’s What Exactly Happened

Social media platforms, particularly X (formerly Twitter), were flooded with rumors on June 15, 2025, alleging that popular live streamer Kai Cenat had been shot during iShowSpeed’s live broadcast.

Phrases like “RIP Kai Cenat” and “Kai Cenat shot” quickly began trending, sparking widespread concern among fans.

No Official Confirmation of Any Shooting Incident

Despite the viral nature of these claims, there is no credible evidence supporting the reports of Kai Cenat being shot. Reliable news sources and law enforcement agencies have not confirmed any such incident. The online chatter appears to stem from false information or deliberate trolling.

Contrary to the speculation, Kai Cenat’s recent activity on social media shows no signs of distress or injury. As of May 2025, he was regularly posting updates, with no indication of any health issues or violent incidents, further discrediting the shooting rumors.

Kai Cenat’s History with Swatting Incidents

Kai Cenat has previously been a victim of swatting, a dangerous prank where emergency services are falsely dispatched to a person’s location.

In November 2024, during his popular “Mafiathon” stream, he shared an image of police outside his residence, stating, “Getting swatted smh… hold tight.”

Not the First Time Cenat Faced Swatting During a Stream

The November 2024 event wasn’t the first instance. Back in November 2022, another swatting incident disrupted his live stream. Viewers watched as Cenat abruptly left mid-stream. He later returned to confirm that he had been swatted again, expressing frustration over the early-morning police visit.

