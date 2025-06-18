What Is Jaideep Ahlawat’s Net Worth? Actor Buys Second Flat In Mumbai Worth INR 10 Crore Days After Buying One

Bollywood actor Jaideep Ahlawat and his wife Jyoti Hooda have made a major real estate move by purchasing a luxury apartment worth ₹10 crore in Mumbai’s bustling Andheri area.

The transaction, confirmed through property registration documents reviewed by SquareYards, marks their second acquisition in the same building.

The newly acquired apartment is located on the 14th floor of Poorna Apartments and spans a carpet area of 1,950 sq. ft. (~181 sq. m.) with a built-up area of approximately 2,341 sq. ft. (~217.47 sq. m.). This high-value deal includes two dedicated car parking spaces. Registered on June 12, the transaction attracted a stamp duty of ₹60 lakh and registration charges of ₹30,000.

Second Investment in the Same Building

Interestingly, Jaideep Ahlawat had previously purchased another apartment on the 13th floor of the same residential tower in May 2025 for the same amount of ₹10 crore.

That earlier deal included four car parking slots and similar property dimensions, with identical registration costs.

According to the documents, both real estate transactions were completed with members of the Bansal family, specifically Dinesh Bansal and Kavita Bansal. Neither party has issued public comments on the sales as of now.

Rising Career of Jaideep Ahlawat

Jaideep Ahlawat is widely known for his impactful roles in Hindi cinema and web series. He gained prominence through performances in Raees (2017), Raazi (2018), and especially as the lead in Amazon Prime’s Paatal Lok (2020), which earned him a Filmfare OTT Award.

In 2025, he appeared alongside Saif Ali Khan in the Netflix release Jewel Thief.

Andheri West: A Booming Real Estate Hub

Andheri West has become one of Mumbai’s most sought-after micro-markets, offering excellent connectivity via the Western Express Highway, SV Road, Link Road, and the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro Line.

The locality features a mix of modern office spaces, luxury residences, high-end retail stores, and entertainment zones, making it an ideal choice for celebrities and business professionals alike.

Jaideep Ahlawat’s Net Worth: How Much is the Acclaimed Actor Worth?

Jaideep Ahlawat, known for his powerful performances in films like Raazi and the series Paatal Lok, has steadily risen through the ranks in Bollywood.

While he is known for his intense roles and acting chops rather than glamor, his financial profile has also caught public interest—especially after reports of his new real estate purchases and paychecks.

Estimated Net Worth Before Paatal Lok Season 2

Before the release of Paatal Lok Season 2, several media reports estimated Jaideep Ahlawat’s net worth to be around ₹8 crore. This figure was based on his work in films, web series, endorsements, and modest public lifestyle.

Paatal Lok 2 Paycheck Rumors

Following the success of the show, reports emerged that Ahlawat was paid a massive ₹20 crore for Season 2. If true, this would have nearly tripled his net worth to ₹28 crore. However, Jaideep himself laughed off these claims, saying, “If I had that much money, someone would’ve told me!”—indicating that the figure may have been exaggerated.

Real Estate Investments

In a move that hints at rising income and financial stability, Jaideep Ahlawat and his wife Jyoti Hooda recently bought two apartments worth ₹10 crore each in Andheri West, Mumbai.

These spacious 1,950 sq ft flats add significant value to his net worth portfolio and are located in a prime Bollywood neighborhood.

Luxury Cars

Beyond real estate, Jaideep also owns a Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV, which is priced at over ₹1 crore. This suggests that the actor enjoys a luxurious yet relatively low-profile lifestyle.

Additional Income from Digital Platforms

Influencer analytics platforms like Hafi estimate that Jaideep Ahlawat earns between $157,000 and $216,000 per year (approximately ₹1.3–1.8 crore) from brand sponsorships and digital content. While not his main source of income, this adds to his yearly cash flow.

Taking all factors into account—including property, reported income, and possible earnings—Jaideep Ahlawat’s current net worth is reasonably estimated to be between ₹15 crore and ₹30 crore. The exact amount may vary, but his upward financial trajectory reflects his growing stature in the Indian entertainment industry.