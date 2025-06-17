Who Is Dr Salvador Plasencia, Who Is Facing Up To 40 Years In Prison In Relation To Matthew Perry’s Death

The physician accused of illegally supplying ketamine to “Friends” star Matthew Perry in the weeks before his fatal overdose has agreed to plead guilty.

Dr. Salvador Plasencia is set to admit guilt on four counts of ketamine distribution, as revealed in a court filing on Monday, according to the Associated Press.

Prosecution to Drop Other Charges in Plea Deal

Under the terms of the plea agreement filed in federal court in Los Angeles, prosecutors will drop three additional drug distribution charges and two counts related to falsifying records.

Though Dr. Plasencia faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison, he is expected to formally enter his plea in the coming weeks.

Prosecutors revealed that Plasencia once referred to Perry in a text as a “moron” who could be exploited financially. That message was part of the evidence submitted by a co-defendant.

Plasencia was among the primary targets in the investigation, which also included a woman accused of being a drug dealer. Three other individuals, including another doctor, had previously agreed to cooperate through plea deals.

Another Dealer Allegedly Supplied the Fatal Dose

Authorities believe Perry received ketamine from multiple sources. One key figure, Jasveen Sangha, is accused of supplying the lethal dose. Unlike the others charged, she has pleaded not guilty and remains in custody pending her trial, scheduled for August. Meanwhile, Dr. Plasencia has been released on bond.

Details of the Plea: 20 Vials, Injections, and $4,500

In the signed plea agreement, Dr. Plasencia admitted that he was introduced to Perry by another patient and began supplying the actor with 20 vials of ketamine—about 100 mg total—just a month before his death.

He also provided syringes and lozenges, and involved another doctor, Mark Chavez, in sourcing the drugs.

Prosecutors say Plasencia sent Chavez a text saying, “I wonder how much this moron will pay.” The two allegedly met in Costa Mesa to exchange ketamine vials.

After charging Perry $4,500 for the drugs, Plasencia urged Chavez to continue the supply so they could become Perry’s “go-to” providers.

Personal Assistant Also Involved in Ketamine Transfer

Dr. Plasencia visited Perry’s home twice to administer the drug and reportedly showed Perry’s personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, how to inject it. He later met Iwamasa again to deliver more ketamine. Iwamasa also entered a plea agreement with prosecutors.

For the unversed, Dr. Salvador Plasencia (42) practised in the Malibu/Santa Monica area, operating an urgent care clinic and became known among celebrity patients seeking ketamine therapy.

Matthew Perry’s Tragic Death Linked to Ketamine Overdose

Matthew Perry was discovered unresponsive in his hot tub on October 28, 2023. The Los Angeles County medical examiner later ruled that ketamine toxicity was the primary cause of death. The actor had been using ketamine for depression treatment under a doctor’s supervision, but reportedly sought more than what was prescribed.

Perry, 54, had publicly battled addiction for decades, starting during his rise to fame on the sitcom Friends, where he portrayed Chandler Bing. Despite attempts at sobriety and mental health treatment, Perry continued to struggle in the years leading up to his passing.