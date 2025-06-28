Who Is Harmeet Singh? A Look Back at Shefali Jariwala’s Troubled First Marriage

Shefali Jariwala, the actress and model who became a pop culture icon with her dance in Kaanta Laga back in 2002, passed away on Friday, June 27. She suffered a sudden cardiac arrest at just 42. Her death has left the entertainment world shocked and heartbroken.

Her First Marriage to Harmeet Singh

Many people remember Shefali’s glamour and energy, but few know about her difficult first marriage. She was married to Harmeet Singh from the famous music duo Meet Bros. Harmeet, born on August 25, 1980, started his career in TV serials like Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kkusum, and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Later, he rose to fame in Bollywood as a music composer with his brother Manmeet.

Meet Bros’ Rise to Fame

Together, the Meet Bros composed several hit songs in Bollywood. Their work in the film Roy won them awards like IIFA and Filmfare for Best Music Director. In 2018, they also received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Best Live Performers. Today, Harmeet is married to Sunaina Singh, and they have a son.

A Marriage That Ended in Pain

Shefali and Harmeet got married in 2004, but their relationship ended five years later in 2009. Their divorce was not peaceful. Shefali filed an FIR against Harmeet at Mumbai’s Oshiwara police station, accusing him of physical and mental abuse. She also said he took out around Rs 12 lakh from their joint account without asking her.

In a 2021 interview with Times Now, Shefali shared her painful experience. She said, “It is very important to understand that you are not being appreciated. Not every kind of violence is physical. There is a lot of mental violence that also happens, and you are very unhappy in your life.”

How Financial Independence Helped Her

Shefali explained how being financially independent gave her the strength to walk away. She said, “I think one of the reasons why I could make the decision (of divorce) for myself was because I was independent. I was making my own money. The biggest fear in our country is we have is of the society. Divorce is considered to be taboo but the way I have been raised, is to not really care about society but just do what we feel is right. I could take such steps in my life and had strong support.”

After her painful first marriage, Shefali found love again with actor Parag Tyagi. The two got married in 2015 and shared a happy life together until her sudden death. She continued making public appearances and remained loved for her honesty and strength.

