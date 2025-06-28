Live Tv
Home > Entertainment > Who Is Parag Tyagi? Shefali Jariwala’s Husband Mourns Wife Death

Shefali Jariwala, known for Kaanta Laga and Bigg Boss 13, died at 42 after a sudden cardiac arrest. Her husband Parag Tyagi rushed her to Bellevue Hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Fans and celebrities are mourning her unexpected loss.

Published By: Srishti Mukherjee
Last Updated: June 28, 2025 09:25:45 IST

Shefali Jariwala, who became a star with her hit music video Kaanta Laga in the early 2000s, has passed away at just 42. She suffered a sudden heart attack and was taken to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai. Sadly, doctors said she was “brought dead.”

Her husband, actor Parag Tyagi, was with her when this happened.

Soon after her death, Mumbai Police and a forensic team went to Shefali’s house in Lokhandwala, Andheri, for official checks. Late at night, videos showed Parag Tyagi leaving the hospital looking completely heartbroken. He sat in his car covering part of his face, unable to hide his pain.

As soon as the news came out, fans and celebrities started posting their grief and shock on social media. Shefali wasn’t just known for Kaanta Laga but also for her strong and honest presence on shows like Bigg Boss 13.

Who Is Her Husband, Parag Tyagi?

any people know Parag Tyagi from TV shows and films. He married Shefali in August 2014, and they were together for almost 10 years. Parag, who is 49 now, was born in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, and has worked hard to make a name for himself in the TV industry.

How They Fell in Love

Shefali met Parag at a dinner party hosted by a mutual friend.There was an instant connection between the two. By then, Shefali had parted ways with her first husband, a musician Harmeet Singh from Meet Bros. After dating for four years, Parag and Shefali tied the knot in 2014.

Fans loved catching Parag and Shefali in reality shows like Nach Baliye, Seasons 5 and 7. Their show and fun camaraderie just set the scene for one of the favourite couples on the show.

For Better or Worse, Together

Parag and Shefali supported each other in difficult moments. When Parag’s father passed in May 2020, Shefali stood by him through his sorrow, even when COVID-19 restrictions complicated all funeral proceedings.

Parag stood for Shefali when she decided to talk about her epilepsy, a health issue that barred her from working for some time after Kaanta Laga and that also affected her mental health. He was indeed her biggest support during all those crises.

