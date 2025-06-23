Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
gandhi guru meet emergency 1975 adani group adani annual shareholders meeting beer sheva missile strike iran israel ceasefire flights suspended ceasefire gandhi guru meet emergency 1975 adani group adani annual shareholders meeting beer sheva missile strike iran israel ceasefire flights suspended ceasefire gandhi guru meet emergency 1975 adani group adani annual shareholders meeting beer sheva missile strike iran israel ceasefire flights suspended ceasefire gandhi guru meet emergency 1975 adani group adani annual shareholders meeting beer sheva missile strike iran israel ceasefire flights suspended ceasefire
Live TV
TRENDING |
gandhi guru meet emergency 1975 adani group adani annual shareholders meeting beer sheva missile strike iran israel ceasefire flights suspended ceasefire gandhi guru meet emergency 1975 adani group adani annual shareholders meeting beer sheva missile strike iran israel ceasefire flights suspended ceasefire gandhi guru meet emergency 1975 adani group adani annual shareholders meeting beer sheva missile strike iran israel ceasefire flights suspended ceasefire gandhi guru meet emergency 1975 adani group adani annual shareholders meeting beer sheva missile strike iran israel ceasefire flights suspended ceasefire
Home > Entertainment > Who Is Srikanth? Popular Tamil Actor Arrested In Chennai Over Alleged Drug Links

Who Is Srikanth? Popular Tamil Actor Arrested In Chennai Over Alleged Drug Links

Tamil-Telugu actor Srikanth was arrested in Chennai after alleged cocaine use surfaced during a drug probe linked to ex-AIADMK leader Prasad. Srikanth was questioned, and his blood sample was sent for testing.

Actor Srikanth was arrested by Chennai Police on June 23 in connection with a drug case linked to a former AIADMK functionary.
Actor Srikanth was arrested by Chennai Police on June 23 in connection with a drug case linked to a former AIADMK functionary.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last Updated: June 23, 2025 18:18:40 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

On Monday, Tamil popular actor Srikanth has been arrested by Chennai Police after an investigation that established his suspected involvement in a drug case. The actor, who was brought in for interrogation in the morning at the Nungambakkam police station, was arrested after he was questioned and a random test for cocaine intake. His blood sample has also been taken for further examination by the police.

Srikanth’s name was mentioned when former AIADMK IT Wing administrator, Prasad was interrogated, who was arrested last week for his involvement in a drugs smuggling case that was exposed in the course of a police investigation into a brawl at a pub in Chennai. While the investigation was in progress, Srikanth’s suspected connection with the accused led to him being arrested and held.

Who is Srikanth?

Srikanth is usually known as Sriram in Telugu cinema so that he is not confused with another actor by the same name. His real name is Meka Srikanth. Srikanth was raised in Hyderabad since his father worked for the State Bank of India there. His childhood was also known by personal tragedy when his elder brother died from dengue after he came back from the U.S., a tragedy that left the family heartbroken.

Srikanth’s film career

Srikanth’s acting career began in 1999 with the popular TV serial Jannal Marabu Kavithaigal. After this the actor entered Tamil film industry in 2002 with Roja Kootam, for which he gained recognition. He later entered the Telugu film industry in the following year with Okariki Okaru, firmly establishing himself in both industries.

Srikanth is popularly known for his movie selection. He acted in romantic dramas and thrillers, and has built a strong fan base. Some of his biggest movie hits include  Oru Naal Kanavu, Manasellam, Mercury Pookkal, Poo, Kana Kandein and Sathurangam. One of his most memorable performances was in Nanban, the Tamil version of 3 Idiots.

Personal life

At a personal level, Srikanth married Vandana in 2008. She has an MBA from Australia. They have a peaceful, secluded life with their two kids.

Recent releases of Srikanth are the Tamil film Konjam Kadhal Konjam Modhal, the Telugu film Erracheera, and the JioCinema web series Harikatha. While keeping a relatively low key in the last two years, he continued to work in both the languages in limited roles. His arrest is now a shock to the public as well as to the world of film, specially in light of his spotless record in public life for all these years. The police inquiry is ongoing and further details should come out in the next couple of days.

ALSO READ: After War 2 And Toxic, Is Kiara Advani All Set To Play Meena Kumari In A Biopic?

Tags: srikanthsrikanth drug case
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

CCTV DVR Seized From Indore As Shillong Police Deepen Probe Into Raja Raghuvanshi Murder
Another Murder Horror: Newlywed Woman Kills Husband Within A Month Of Marriage
How Indira Gandhi’s Conviction Triggered The 1975 Emergency
‘Governance Has Collapsed Under Congress’: Karnataka MLA Raju Kage Threatens To Quit Over Development Delays
Google Launches AI Mode In India For Advanced Search Experience
Emergency 1975: A Timeline Of Events Of The 21 Months That Changed India
Former MP Anant kumar Hegde, His Gunman Booked In Road Rage Case In Karnataka
‘India’s Best Chapters Are Just Beginning’: PM Modi On 100 Years Of Gandhi-Guru Meet
‘The Day Democracy Paused’: 50 Years Since India’s Emergency Began, What Are Some Commonly Asked Questions
Gautam Adani Clarifies: No One From Group Charged By US Department Of Justice

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?