Home > Entertainment > Who Is The Mystery Girl Harry Styles Was Spotted Kissing At Glastonbury Festival? Singer's Video From VIP Section Goes Viral

Who Is The Mystery Girl Harry Styles Was Spotted Kissing At Glastonbury Festival? Singer’s Video From VIP Section Goes Viral

Harry Styles was spotted sharing a passionate kiss with a mystery woman at Glastonbury Festival, sparking fan frenzy online. The viral moment marks his first public romance since splitting with Taylor Russell. Fans are eager to uncover the identity of the glamorous companion.

Harry Styles
Harry Styles

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: June 30, 2025 15:54:12 IST

Harry Styles just set Glastonbury on *fire*—and no, I’m not talking about his voice. The singer was caught full-on making out with some mystery woman in the VIP section, and naturally, the internet’s having a meltdown trying to play detective. 

Who Is The Mystery Girl Harry Styles Was Spotted Kissing? 

So, picture this: Harry, but you know, all grown up at 31, rolls in with his usual crew.  It’s way past midnight, everyone’s vibing. Then, this stunning woman turns up, plants a few cheek kisses on our boy, and suddenly they’re glued together. 

The duo then hit the dance floor, and then boom—twelve seconds of full-on snogging. Not even trying to hide it. 

Harry Styles’s video leaves the Internet in splits

Some nosy festival-goer spilled to The Sun, saying Harry only had eyes for her and, honestly, you could probably see those sparks from space. 

The way he took her hand, led her out—come on, that’s rom-com material. They looked comfortable in each other’s company, like this wasn’t their first rodeo.

When the video hit social media, fans lost their collective minds. “Who is she?!” flooded the comments, as if the FBI’s about to get involved. Someone else chimed in with, “Let the man live!”—which, honestly, fair point. Harry’s single, do your thing.

This is the first time we’ve seen him getting cosy with anyone since he and Taylor Russell called it quits last May. 

For those keeping score at home, Harry’s list of exes is basically a pop culture deep-dive: Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner, Olivia Wilde…oh, and remember when he was caught kissing Emily Ratajkowski in Tokyo?

Tags: glastonbury festivalharry styleslatest entertainment news
