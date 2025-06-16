Why Did Aamir Khan Spend Eight Days With Indian Soldiers After The Kargil War? I Was The Only Person Who…

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan recently responded to criticism regarding his production house’s delay in acknowledging Operation Sindoor, India’s military response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

During an interview on Aap Ki Adalat with Rajat Sharma, Aamir defended his patriotism by recounting a deeply personal experience with the Indian Armed Forces after the Kargil War.

“I Was There After Kargil War,” Says Aamir Khan

When asked if he ever considered visiting soldiers to uplift their morale, Aamir shared that he had already done so back in 1999. “I was the only person who spent eight days in Kargil after the war. I landed in Leh and then travelled by road towards Srinagar, meeting different regiments. I went to salute the soldiers and express my gratitude,” he said.

Soldiers Uplifted My Morale, Not the Other Way Around: Aamir

Aamir revealed that he was humbled by the soldiers’ unwavering positivity and strength despite harsh conditions. “They live in such difficult terrain, yet they’re always smiling and confident. I thought I was going to inspire them, but they ended up inspiring me,” he added.

He also shared that he stayed overnight in a border bunker with six to eight soldiers—an experience he believes few have had.

Aamir Khan’s Upcoming Movie: Sitaare Zameen Par

On the work front, Aamir Khan is all set to return to the big screen with Sitaare Zameen Par, a sports drama directed by RS Prasanna.

The film, a remake of the Spanish hit Campeones, features Aamir as a basketball coach training a team of neurodivergent children. Genelia D’Souza plays a pivotal role, and the movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 20.