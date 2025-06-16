Live Tv
Why Did Jagmeet Singh Apologize To Drake Despite Rapper Calling The Politician A Goof

Drake calls Canadian politician Jagmeet Singh a “goof” after a lookalike is seen at Kendrick Lamar’s Toronto concert where the rapper performed his viral diss track. Amid the ongoing feud, Drake shifts focus to his upcoming European tour with PARTYNEXTDOOR.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: June 16, 2025 07:35:06 IST

Jagmeet Singh apologised to rapper Drake over attending Kendrick Lamar’s concert featuring singer SZA. On social media, he admitted he should not have gone at all, knowing the beef history of Drake and Lamar. 

In the post, Jagmeet claimed he went for SZA and not Kendrick. At the end, he shared for him, it will be always Drake over Kendrick. 

Canadian rapper Drake publicly called out politician Jagmeet Singh, referring to him as a “goof” after a man resembling Singh was seen at Kendrick Lamar’s concert in Toronto. The rapper shared a screenshot of his Instagram DM to Singh that simply read, “You’re a goof,” sparking headlines across music and political circles alike.

Jagmeet Singh Allegedly Seen at Kendrick Lamar’s Toronto Show

The individual in question appeared to be Singh, the former leader of Canada’s New Democratic Party and a sitting Member of Parliament from British Columbia.

His presence at Lamar’s highly anticipated Grand National Tour event in Drake’s hometown added fuel to the ongoing drama between the two hip-hop heavyweights.

js

Kendrick Lamar Performs “Not Like Us” in Drake’s Hometown

During the Toronto leg of his Grand National Tour, Kendrick Lamar performed his viral diss track “Not Like Us” in the heart of Drake’s fanbase. Far from facing backlash, Lamar received a roaring standing ovation from the crowd, reportedly lasting over two minutes. Fans even chanted “One more time!” hoping for an encore, though Lamar declined to repeat the performance.

Drake’s reaction reflects the ongoing tension between the two rappers. Lamar has taken several jabs at Drake, most notably mocking the “drop drop” ad-lib from Drake’s song Family Matters during a Minnesota show. The moment was replayed on screen in a dramatic courtroom-style skit, showcasing Lamar’s unrelenting approach to the feud.

drrr

Kendrick Lamar’s Victory Lap Continues Amid Public Support

Kendrick Lamar’s diss campaign seems to be resonating with audiences. His powerful performances and theatrical visuals have kept fans engaged across North America, signaling a decisive upper hand in this public rap battle. His momentum shows no signs of slowing down.

Despite the setbacks at home, Drake is focusing on his international fans. Earlier this month, he revealed a new arena tour alongside PARTYNEXTDOOR titled $ome $pecial $hows 4 UK and EU. Kicking off in July, the tour will cover major cities including Birmingham, Manchester, Amsterdam, Zurich, Berlin, Paris, and more.

