Home > Entertainment > Why Is The World Famous Louvre Museum In Paris Shutting Down? Here's What Happened

Why Is The World Famous Louvre Museum In Paris Shutting Down? Here’s What Happened

The Louvre Museum in Paris shut down unexpectedly as staff launched a strike against overcrowding, understaffing, and unsafe working conditions. The closure highlights growing global backlash against mass tourism and delays in promised renovations.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: June 17, 2025 10:44:21 IST

In a rare and dramatic turn of events, the world-renowned Louvre Museum in Paris was forced to shut its doors on Monday, June 16, 2025, as striking staff protested against overwhelming crowds and deteriorating working conditions.

This unplanned closure, staged by gallery attendants, ticket agents, and security personnel, halted entry for thousands of visitors queued under I.M. Pei’s iconic glass pyramid.

Tourists Caught Off Guard as Staff Strike Brings Louvre to a Standstill

Tourists with pre-booked tickets were left stranded and confused as the museum failed to open on time. Visitors like Kevin Ward from Milwaukee expressed frustration at the lack of communication, quipping, “It’s the Mona Lisa moan out here.” The sight of the Louvre — usually a symbol of elegance and resilience — being paralyzed by its own workforce marked a powerful moment in the debate over global tourism’s impact.

The Louvre’s closure comes amid broader anti-tourism sentiments sweeping across Europe. Just a day before, thousands rallied across cities like Mallorca, Venice, Lisbon, and Barcelona, protesting the effects of unchecked tourism. In some places, activists resorted to theatrical stunts like spraying tourists with water pistols to make their point.

Louvre Staff Demand Immediate Action Amid Crippling Conditions

During a routine internal meeting, Louvre employees refused to take up their duties, highlighting chronic understaffing and relentless visitor traffic. A spokesperson from the union described their situation as “untenable,” calling for urgent intervention. Staff expressed concern that the museum’s infrastructure and personnel can no longer sustain the daily flood of up to 30,000 visitors.

At the core of the museum’s struggle lies the Mona Lisa, attracting over 20,000 daily visitors. Tourists pack the Salle des États for a brief photo opportunity, often ignoring the other masterpieces that surround Leonardo da Vinci’s painting. “You don’t see the art — you see phones and elbows,” lamented a visitor from Seoul.

Macron’s ‘Louvre New Renaissance’ Faces Worker Backlash

Earlier this year, President Emmanuel Macron announced a €730–834 million renovation plan called the “Louvre New Renaissance.” It includes a new room for the Mona Lisa and an additional entrance to ease crowding. However, workers argue that these promises feel distant and insufficient. They accuse Macron of hypocrisy, claiming state support has steadily declined even as ticket sales rise.

Some staff hinted at a limited reopening of a “masterpiece route” to allow tourists brief access to highlights like the Mona Lisa and Venus de Milo. The museum plans a full reopening on Wednesday, though Tuesday remains a scheduled closure day. Tourists with Monday’s tickets may be allowed entry on a later date.

A confidential internal memo from Louvre President Laurence des Cars reveals the depth of the museum’s issues. She noted water leaks, temperature instability that threatens artwork, and visitor services that fall short of international standards. Her stark assessment described the museum visit as “a physical ordeal.”

Strikes Signal Urgent Need for Immediate Reform

While Macron’s 10-year plan includes funding from ticket revenue, private donors, and licensing deals with Louvre Abu Dhabi, striking staff insist their issues need immediate resolution. Unlike other Paris landmarks receiving dedicated government restoration funds, the Louvre remains underfunded and overstretched.

As one of the most visited cultural sites in the world, the Louvre saw 8.7 million visitors last year — far beyond its intended capacity. Despite its global status and prestige, France’s iconic museum is caught in a limbo of rising demand and declining resources. Until meaningful reform is implemented, both staff and tourists remain stuck in an increasingly strained environment.

