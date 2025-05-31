Home
Sunday, June 1, 2025
₹14 Lakh Per Day? Smriti Irani All Set For Her Comeback With Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2 With Z+ Security

Originally launched in 2000, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi redefined the Indian daily soap genre and ran successfully for eight years.

The popular daily soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is returning for Season 2


The legendary Indian television serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is all set to return with a second season, sparking immense excitement among long-time fans.

The show, which originally aired in 2000, is making a high-profile comeback after more than two decades.

Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay to Reunite On-Screen

Reports suggest that the iconic lead pair, Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay, will reunite for Season 2. Produced by television queen Ektaa Kapoor, the reboot is expected to recreate the magic that once captivated millions across the country.

How much is Smriti Irani charging for her comeback?

Buzz around the show has intensified with speculations about Smriti Irani’s remuneration. According to India Forums, the actress-turned-politician is being offered a massive ₹14 lakh per day to reprise her legendary role as Tulsi. However, the makers have not officially confirmed this yet.

The production team is reportedly leaving no stone unturned to ensure maximum security and secrecy. Smriti Irani has been granted Z+ level security during the shoot, and strict protocols such as mobile phone restrictions and limited access have been implemented on the set to prevent leaks.

Insiders reveal that the promotional poster for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 has already been shot. The promo shoot is also in its final stages, indicating that the show’s promotional campaign will roll out very soon.

Tentative Release Date Matches the Original Premiere

Sources close to the production suggest that the new season is scheduled to premiere on July 3—exactly the same date as the original show’s debut in 2000. If confirmed, this nostalgic release plan will surely appeal to die-hard fans of the series. The show is also expected to occupy the same prime time slot.

Originally launched in 2000, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi redefined the Indian daily soap genre and ran successfully for eight years. The show left a profound cultural impact and is remembered as one of Indian television’s most iconic and influential dramas.

Filed under

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi latest entertainment news smriti irani

