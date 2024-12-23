Home
₹20 Crore For Justice: Is It Fair? Komatireddy Demands Compensation From Allu Arjun After Pushpa 2 Stampede

Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has demanded ₹20 crore from Allu Arjun for the family of the Pushpa 2 stampede victim. Legal troubles mount as protests outside the actor’s house intensify, with police alleging negligence during the premiere chaos.

₹20 Crore For Justice: Is It Fair? Komatireddy Demands Compensation From Allu Arjun After Pushpa 2 Stampede

The Pushpa 2 premiere tragedy has escalated further as Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy demanded that actor Allu Arjun pay ₹20 crore as compensation to the family of Revathi, a woman who lost her life in the stampede. Her son remains hospitalized, battling severe injuries.

During a press briefing on Sunday, Komatireddy held Allu Arjun and the film’s makers accountable for the tragedy. He criticized the actor’s decision to attend the premiere despite police warnings, attributing the massive crowd and subsequent chaos to his open-top car appearance.

“Allu Arjun was explicitly advised not to visit the theatre, but he did so regardless. His actions resulted in a tragic loss of life. Despite knowing about the incident, he insisted on staying at the premiere, which is pure negligence,” stated the minister.

Minister Slams Pushpa 2’s Box Office Success Amid Demands

Komatireddy highlighted the film’s extraordinary box office success, reportedly collecting over ₹2000 crore. “If the film has achieved such massive profits, why can’t they provide at least ₹20 crore to the grieving family?” he questioned.

The demands follow an earlier announcement by Allu Arjun, who pledged ₹25 crore to the victim’s family and apologized for the tragic incident. However, the controversy deepened as Hyderabad Police released a video showing Arjun remaining at the theatre until midnight, contradicting his earlier claims of leaving promptly after learning about the overcrowding.

Legal Troubles and Protests

Allu Arjun’s legal woes continue, as he was arrested earlier this month in connection with the stampede and later released on bail. The Hyderabad Police also accused the actor of ignoring multiple requests to leave the venue. A police letter, issued to the theatre management before the premiere, advised against allowing Arjun or the film crew to attend, citing safety concerns.

Meanwhile, protests erupted outside the actor’s house on Sunday, with demonstrators vandalizing a portion of the property and demanding justice for the victim. The incident has left fans and the public divided, with some criticizing the actor for negligence and others defending his intentions.

Amid mounting pressure, Allu Arjun has yet to address the minister’s demands or the latest developments publicly.

