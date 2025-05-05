1.8 Million Followers, 12 New Brand Deals: Avneet Kaur On A Roll After Virat Kohli’s Like On Instagram Post

Following the incident, it was reported that Avneet bagged 12 new endorsement deals, spanning industries such as beauty, fashion, and fintech. The exposure not only amplified her online presence but significantly boosted her market value.

Actress Avneet Kaur has become the center of social media attention following an unexpected interaction involving Virat Kohli, former captain of the Indian cricket team.

The buzz began on May 1, when eagle-eyed fans noticed that Kohli had “liked” a post featuring Avneet on a fan-run Instagram account.

The timing couldn’t have been more controversial, as it happened mere hours after Kohli posted a heartfelt birthday message for his wife, Anushka Sharma. Since Kohli doesn’t even follow Avneet on Instagram, the incident led to a whirlwind of memes, gossip, and online debates.

Avneet Kaur’s Popularity Soars After Kohli Controversy

Though the like was later clarified as unintentional, the brief moment of attention turned out to be highly beneficial for Avneet Kaur. According to a BuzzCraft report, the young actress experienced a 48-hour visibility spike, with a 30% increase in the value of her social media posts—from ₹2 lakh to ₹2.6 lakh per post.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

One X (formerly Twitter) user even joked that Kohli’s accidental like helped Avneet’s net worth more than some startups achieved in a quarter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avneet Kaur (@avneetkaur_13)

12 Brand Deals Secured After Viral Uproar

Following the incident, Filmibeat reported that Avneet bagged 12 new endorsement deals, spanning industries such as beauty, fashion, and fintech. The exposure not only amplified her online presence but significantly boosted her market value.

Her follower count jumped from 30 million to 31.8 million on Instagram within just a few days—marking a meteoric rise of 1.8 million new followers.

Kohli Issues Clarification Amid Online Speculation

As the internet frenzy escalated, Virat Kohli addressed the issue with an Instagram Story on May 3. He clarified:

“While clearing my feed, it seems the algorithm mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I urge everyone to avoid unnecessary assumptions. Thank you for your understanding.”

Despite the clarification, the ripple effect on Avneet’s career remained strong.

Avneet Kaur, who began her career as a child artist, has been featured in several TV shows and films. She will soon be seen in the upcoming film “Love in Vietnam.”

Media reports also hint at her involvement in “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning,” alongside Tom Cruise, marking her potential entry into Hollywood.