‘1 Jeera, 2 Ajwain, Mard Samaj Do Resign’: 50+ Viral Slogans You May Have Missed From The Delhi Protest Trend

The Delhi women’s protest trend has moved beyond the streets and into social media, with several catchy slogans and rhyming lines going viral. The demonstrations by women students have featured messages around women’s safety, freedom and accountability. Some of the most widely shared placards included “Rapist Ko Andar Karo, Ladkiyon Ko Nahi”, “Beti Ki Location Nahi, Bete Ka Intent Check Karo” and “Girls Just Wanna Have Fundamental Rights.”

But alongside these direct messages, a different set of quirky, food-themed rhymes has taken over Instagram, Reddit and other social platforms. The most recognisable line is “Ek Kachori, Do Samosa, In Mardon Ka Kya Bharosa.” Soon, users began creating their own versions, including “1 Jeera, 2 Ajwain, Mard Samaj Do Resign.” Social-media discussions show that many of these newer variations were created or circulated online rather than being confirmed chants from the original Delhi demonstration.

Here are more than 50 lines that have surfaced around the trend.

50+ Viral Slogans And Rhymes You May Have Missed

“1 Jeera, 2 Ajwain, Mard Samaj Do Resign” “Ek Kachori, Do Samosa, In Mardon Ka Kya Bharosa” “Ek Sutta, Do Chai, Mard Samaj Haaye Haaye” “Do Kebab, Ek Biryani, Har Mard Ki Alag Kahaani” “Mere Sar Mein Dard Hai, Iska Kaaran Mard Hai” “Thandi Chai Garam Karo, Mard Jaat Sharam Karo” “Sharam Nahi Hai Mardon Mein, Aurat Kyun Hai Pardon Mein?” “Hamari Skirt Nahi Hai Chhoti, In Mardon Ki Soch Hai Chhoti” “Gali Gali Mein Shor Hai, Mard Jaat Chor Hai” “Aloo Lo, Puri Lo, Mard Jaat Se Doori Lo” “Chai Garam, Doodh Garam, Mard Jaat Besharam” “Ek Paratha, Ek Achar, Mard Samaj Hai Bekaar” “Ek Biscuit, Do Namkeen, Aurat Jaat Ka Karo Yakeen” “1 Parle-G, 2 Oreo, Shabaash Hamari Chhoriyo” “Meri Shirt Ka Colour Neela Hai, Mardon Ka Character Dheela Hai” “Todh Ke Rakh Do Woh Samaaj, Naari Jismein Bandhi Hai Aaj” “Nahi Jayenge Dar Mein, Mard Ko Rakho Ghar Mein” “Rapist Ko Bachate Ho, Victim Ko Nachate Ho” “Do Paratha, Ek Chai, Mard Jaat Bye Bye” “1 Chai, 2 Pav, Mard Samaj Ko Mat Do Bhaav” “Ek Reel, Do Scroll, Mard Samaj Ko Karenge Ab Troll” “BP Normal, Sugar Normal, Bas Mard Jaat Abnormal” “2 Roti Aur Bhindi, Mard Pe Lagao Ab Pabandi” “Ek Chai, Do Biscuit, Mardon Ki Baaton Ka Kya Limit” “Akkad Bakkad Bambe Bo, Mard Samaj Munh Mat Kholo” “Neem Ka Patta Kadwa Hai, Mard Ko Kiski Parwah Hai” “1 Paper, 2 Review, In Mardon Ka Kharab Hai View” “1 Teer, 2 Kamaan, Mard Samaj Ki Kar Do Band Zubaan” “Mard Ek, Lafde Anek” “1 Pakoda, 2 Jalebi, Mard Jaat Hai Fareebi” “1 Lassi, 2 Glass, Mard Ko Samajhna Impossible Task” “Ek Nazar, Do Ishaare, Mard Samaj Ke Khel Niraale” “1 Kurta, 2 Pyjama, Mard Samaj Ka Alag Hi Drama” “Ek Dosa, Do Idli, In Mardon Ki Harkatein Silly” “1 Pizza, 2 Slice, Mard Samaj Not So Nice” “Garam Pepsi Thandi Ho Jaye, Mard Samaj Ko Sharam Aa Jaye” “Golgappe Ka Teekha Paani, Mard Samaj Ki Wahi Purani Kahani” “Khana Khao, Plate Uthao, Mard Jaat Sanskaar Dikhao” “Chai Garam, Samosa Crispy, Mard Samaj Ki Soch Risky” “1 Sabzi, 2 Roti, Mard Samaj Ki Soch Chhoti” “1 Kela, 2 Aam, Mardon Se Rehna Saavdhaan” “1 Rubber, 2 Pencil, Mard Jaat Ki Shaadi Cancel” “Jahan Mard, Wahan Dard” “2 Biscuit, 1 Chai, Ladkon Ki Lagegi Haaye” “Ek Raja, Do Rani, Mard Jaat Ki Khatam Kahani” “Ek Kadhchi, Ek Kadhai, Mard Jaati Se Doori Banayi” “Ek Tha Raja, Do Thi Rani, Mard Jaat Nikli Pareshani” “Aurat Chale Apni Marzi, Mard Samaj Hai Farzi” “Kachori Samosa Garam Karo, Ladko Thoda Sharam Karo” “Nari Ko Nari Se Jodo, Mard Samaj Se Naata Todo” “Chai Chadhi, Dhuaan Utha, Mard Samaj Phir Se Luta” “Ek Aloo, Do Pyaaz, Mard Samaj Par Hai Naaz” “Mard Ki Manmaani, Samaaj Ki Purani Kahani” “Ek Roti, Do Roti, Mard Samaj Ki Niyat Khoti” “Daal Bhaat Aur Chokha, Mard Samaj Hai Sansaar Ka Dhokha”

Several of these lines have appeared in social-media compilations and comment threads, while others were directly documented in discussions around the protest. A Reddit thread, for example, shows users adding “1 Jeera, 2 Ajwain” and “1 Marie Gold, 2 Oreo” to the trend, while another discussion contains several more food-based variations.

The Original Delhi Protest Slogans Were More Direct

While the rhyming lines became the internet-friendly part of the trend, the actual Delhi demonstrations also carried more direct messages about women’s safety. Among the documented slogans were “Hum Auratein Aazad Hain,” “Rapist Ko Andar Karo, Ladkiyon Ko Nahi,” “Azadi, Azadi,” “Darr Ke Aage Azaadi,” “Pinjra Todna Nahi Chhodenge,” “Down With The Patriarchy,” “Abort Patriarchy” and “Inquilab Zindabad.”

Placards included messages such as “Cutie Nahi, Kranti Hoon,” “Hum Aazad Hain Sirf Panno Par,” “Make Delhi Safe Again” and “We Should Not Need A Protest To Feel Safe.” Another widely circulated message was “Beti Ki Location Nahi, Bete Ka Intent Check Karo,” shifting attention towards the behaviour and intent of potential perpetrators rather than restrictions on women’s movements.

How The ‘Jeera-Ajwain’ Trend Took Over Social Media

The “1 Jeera, 2 Ajwain” line appears to have grown as part of the wider online remixing of the original food-rhyme format.

After “Ek Kachori, Do Samosa, In Mardon Ka Kya Bharosa” became widely shared, social-media users began creating their own combinations. Instagram comment sections and Reddit discussions show users adding new food items, numbers and punchlines to the template. This also explains why the list keeps expanding.

Not every line circulating online should be described as an official protest slogan. Some were seen on protest-related posts, while others were clearly created by users in comment sections and later spread as memes. The distinction is particularly important for lines such as “1 Jeera, 2 Ajwain,” which have been widely associated with the trend but are also documented as an online variation.

From Protest Chants To Internet Memes

The Delhi demonstrations have therefore produced two parallel conversations. On the streets, students used placards and chants to raise concerns about women’s safety, freedom and accountability. Online, users transformed some of the catchier phrases into rhyming templates.

The result has been a rapidly expanding collection of slogans, jokes and variations, with food items such as kachori, samosa, chai, biryani, jeera and ajwain becoming recurring parts of the format. The viral nature of the trend also means new versions continue to appear in comment sections. One Reddit discussion, for instance, includes users openly asking for more slogans and adding new variations to the list.

For readers who first came across “Ek Kachori, Do Samosa,” the “1 Jeera, 2 Ajwain” line is just one of dozens that followed. And the list appears to be getting longer by the day.

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