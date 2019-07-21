1 month of Kabir Singh: Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani are on cloud 9 since the day their film Kabir Singh released. Recently, Kiara Advani who played the role of Kabir Singh’s love interest Preeti Sikka, penned down an emotional note as the film completed 1 month. Praising her costar Shahid Kapoor and her director Sandeep Vanga, the actor shared an emotional post expressing her thoughts of playing the soft character of Preeti. Moreover, the actor also thanked the whole team as well as her fans for their love and support.

Talking about the film, Kabir Singh has crossed the records of many big releases like Vicky Kaushal’s film Uri: The Surgical Strike and Salman Khan’s film Bharat. The film has earned Rs 275 crore in just a month and has also emerged as the highest Hindi grosser films of the year.

Talking about the film, Kabir Singh is rom-com flick which is written and directed by Sandeep Vanga and is the Bollywood remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy. The film narrates the love story of an alcoholic surgeon Kabir Singh who starts following a self-destructive path after his love interest Kiara Advani decides to marry someone else under family pressure.

View this post on Instagram

#1MonthOfKabirSingh Every time I have tried to put down my feelings on Kabir Singh I don’t know where to begin, this attempt will not do justice either, to how truly grateful I am, to my team, and the audience for making our film what it has become today. A year ago I stepped into the shoes of Preeti, shy, demure, and basically the complete opposite of me. But I also saw her strength, conviction, her love and her passion and couldn’t help but feel for the love story that you all rooted for with me.. Kabir, aka @shahidkapoor my costar, confidant and friend through this journey who completed and made this story so real and believable. Already missing your craziness mama, couldn’t have been luckier to work together on this special film❤️ Sandeep Sir, the OG! His conviction to stay true to his story and make it so unapologetically, his passion for films, his craziness and honesty gave us the opportunity to play characters that were flawed, imperfect and so real that you can’t stop yourself from feeling for them. Our amazing producers @ashwinvarde @muradkhetani @its_bhushankumar @@tseries.official for making this gem of a film! @santha_dop my incredible dop for capturing every moment of this love story so beautifully. To all our singers and musicians @sachettandonofficial @paramparathakurofficial @arijitsingh @armaanmalik @amaal_mallik @tulsikumar15 @sachdevaakhilnasha @vishalmishraofficial Thankyou for creating a soundtrack that became an anthem and the heartbeat of the film! To the entire cast and crew, every technician, our EP this film would not be the same without your efforts and hardwork! My personal team- @jubindesai @raveesh_dhanu @makeupbylekha @hairbyseema @a_little_sip_of_fashion @simrantalwar13 @aajani21 #santosh for having my back all along. But most importantly beyond Thankful to the audience for loving, accepting and rooting for this love story❤🙏

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

Though the film garnered mixed responses from the critics as well as fans, it somehow performed well at the box office. Though many people categorised the film under toxic masculinity and misogyny, while some just considered the film as a source of entertainment.

View this post on Instagram

❤️🙏🏼

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

 