1 month of Kabir Singh: Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani are on cloud 9 since the day their film Kabir Singh released. Recently, Kiara Advani who played the role of Kabir Singh’s love interest Preeti Sikka, penned down an emotional note as the film completed 1 month. Praising her costar Shahid Kapoor and her director Sandeep Vanga, the actor shared an emotional post expressing her thoughts of playing the soft character of Preeti. Moreover, the actor also thanked the whole team as well as her fans for their love and support.

Talking about the film, Kabir Singh has crossed the records of many big releases like Vicky Kaushal’s film Uri: The Surgical Strike and Salman Khan’s film Bharat. The film has earned Rs 275 crore in just a month and has also emerged as the highest Hindi grosser films of the year.

Talking about the film, Kabir Singh is rom-com flick which is written and directed by Sandeep Vanga and is the Bollywood remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy. The film narrates the love story of an alcoholic surgeon Kabir Singh who starts following a self-destructive path after his love interest Kiara Advani decides to marry someone else under family pressure.

Though the film garnered mixed responses from the critics as well as fans, it somehow performed well at the box office. Though many people categorised the film under toxic masculinity and misogyny, while some just considered the film as a source of entertainment.

