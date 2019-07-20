1 year of Dhadak: Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor's debut movie Dhadak has clocked 1 year. To commemorate the day, Ishaan has shared some behind the scenes photo on his social media handle. Karan Johar has also turned nostalgic on the special occasion.

1 year of Dhadak: Dhadak, a remake of Marathi blockbuster film Sairat, has clocked one year. Marking the launchpad for debutants Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor, Dhadak emerged as a sleeper hit and garnered a mixed reaction from the audience and critics. However, the film is special for not just the new-age actors but also the filmmakers. To mark the day, Karan Johar congratulated the entire team and said that the film touched the hearts of many. He added that this is what pure innocent love looks like.

Ishaan Khatter has been sharing a series of behind the scenes photos from the sets of Dhadak. Ahead of the big day, Ishaan penned a heartfelt note on his Instagram account and wrote that major nostalgia has ensured and will continue for a few hours.

He thanked Karan Johar, Shashank Khaitan and Janhvi Kapoor for etching them to his life and giving him his most prized memories. The actor further concluded the note by thanking the crew of the film without whom the film’s heart would not have beat as it did. Janhvi Kapoor is yet to share her feelings as Dhadak clocks 1 year.

In this past one year, Janhvi Kapoor has emerged as one of the most promising actors of recent time. She has been roped in for films like Kargil Girl alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Dostana 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan, RoohiAfza alongside Rajkummar Rao and Takht alongside Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. Ishaan Khatter is yet to announce his next project. Reports are rife that Ishaan is all set to join hands with Ali Abbas Zafar for an upcoming romantic film.

