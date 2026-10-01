Gandhi Jayanti 2026: 10 Bollywood Films That Brought Mahatma Gandhi’s Life and Ideals to the Screen

Mahatma Gandhi has appeared on Indian screens in more ways than one. At times, cinema has followed his journey closely. At other times, filmmakers have used his life and ideas to tell stories about people who lived around him or came after him. That is what makes Gandhi’s presence in Indian cinema interesting. Richard Attenborough’s Gandhi attempted a sweeping account of his public life. Shyam Benegal went much further back to examine the years that shaped him. Gandhi, My Father looked at the man through his relationship with his eldest son, Harilal.

Then there are films such as Lage Raho Munna Bhai, which barely fit the traditional biopic format at all. Its Gandhi became a voice for applying non-violence, truth and compassion to everyday problems. Academic research on Gandhi’s cinematic portrayals has similarly identified a distinction between films that focus directly on his life and those that bring him into stories involving figures such as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, B R Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh.

As India observes Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, here are 10 films that offer different ways of looking at Mahatma Gandhi, his life and the ideas associated with him.

It is difficult to discuss Gandhi on screen without starting with Richard Attenborough’s Gandhi. Released in 1982, the film follows Gandhi from his experiences in South Africa through India’s freedom struggle and up to his assassination in 1948. Ben Kingsley played the Mahatma, with the cast also featuring Indian actors including Rohini Hattangadi, Amrish Puri, Om Puri and Saeed Jaffrey.

The film became an international success and won eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor. For many viewers outside India, it also became one of the defining cinematic introductions to Gandhi and the Indian independence movement.

What happened before Gandhi became the figure remembered as the Mahatma? That is where Shyam Benegal’s The Making of the Mahatma begins. Rajit Kapur plays Gandhi in the film, which focuses on his 21 years in South Africa. The story examines the experiences that helped shape his political thinking and methods of resistance.

The film was based on Fatima Meer’s book The Apprenticeship of a Mahatma. Instead of starting with the familiar image of Gandhi leading India’s freedom movement, Benegal’s film goes back to the making of that image. It presents a younger Gandhi still developing the ideas that would later define his public life.

Ketan Mehta’s Sardar is not a Gandhi biopic. Its central character is Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, played by Paresh Rawal. But Gandhi’s role in Patel’s political journey makes the film relevant to any list about Gandhi on screen. Annu Kapoor portrayed Gandhi, and the film explores the association between the two leaders during the freedom struggle.

That perspective is useful because Gandhi is not treated as an isolated historical figure here. His influence is seen through his relationship with another leader who played a crucial role in India’s independence and integration.

Kamal Haasan’s Hey Ram takes Gandhi’s story into far darker territory. Set against the backdrop of Partition and communal violence, the film follows Saket Ram, a fictional character whose experiences push him towards a plan to assassinate Gandhi. Naseeruddin Shah plays Gandhi.

The film is less interested in presenting a conventional Gandhi biography and more concerned with hatred, political radicalisation and the possibility of changing one’s worldview. Gandhi becomes central to that transformation. The choice itself was significant. Instead of showing Gandhi only as the leader of a freedom movement, Hey Ram places him inside a story about the violence and bitterness surrounding India’s Partition.

Jabbar Patel’s Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar puts another major figure of India’s modern history at the centre. Mammootty played Ambedkar, while Mohan Gokhale portrayed Gandhi. The film deals with Ambedkar’s life and the social and political debates of his time, bringing Gandhi into a historical narrative where different approaches to India’s future come into focus.

Its importance in a Gandhi film list comes from that perspective. Gandhi is not presented through a standalone biography but as one of the major figures involved in the political debates that shaped modern India.

Ajay Devgn’s The Legend of Bhagat Singh tells the story of the revolutionary Bhagat Singh and the freedom struggle from his perspective. Gandhi appears in the film as part of that larger historical landscape, with Surendra Rajan portraying him.

The film therefore offers another way of encountering Gandhi on screen. Instead of asking what Gandhi did, it places his political approach alongside the revolutionary politics represented by Bhagat Singh. That makes the film useful for viewers interested in the different strands of India’s independence movement rather than only conventional Gandhi biographies.

Few mainstream Hindi films brought Gandhi’s ideas into contemporary life as playfully as Lage Raho Munna Bhai. Sanjay Dutt’s Munna Bhai is a Mumbai gangster who begins seeing Gandhi, played by Dilip Prabhavalkar, and gradually starts applying his teachings to situations in his own life.

The film popularised the term “Gandhigiri”, turning principles associated with Gandhi into something that could be discussed in everyday language. Contemporary reporting and later analysis have often pointed to the film’s role in bringing Gandhi’s ideas back into popular conversation. There is no attempt here to recreate Gandhi’s life. Instead, the film asks a simpler question: Can Gandhian ideas work in modern society?

That was perhaps its most distinctive contribution to Gandhi’s cinematic legacy.

If Gandhi is largely concerned with the national leader, Gandhi, My Father looks at the man through the eyes of his son. Feroz Abbas Khan’s film centres on Gandhi’s difficult relationship with Harilal Gandhi. Darshan Jariwala played Gandhi, while Akshaye Khanna portrayed Harilal.

The film explores the tension between Gandhi’s public responsibilities and the expectations of his family. Harilal’s experience creates a very different picture of the man who is usually remembered through his political achievements. That shift in perspective is what makes the film stand apart from conventional Gandhi biographies. The national icon becomes a father, and the consequences of his choices are examined within his own family.

The title itself sounds like a historical statement, but Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara is not a conventional retelling of Gandhi’s assassination. Jahnu Barua’s film follows a retired professor whose mental state leads him to believe that he is responsible for Gandhi’s death. The story uses Gandhi’s assassination as a psychological and symbolic reference point while exploring how his memory survives in ordinary lives.

Anupam Kher and Urmila Matondkar lead the film. India Today’s retrospective on Gandhi-themed cinema described it as a story examining the relationship between Gandhi and an ordinary man and the impact of his death on the protagonist’s family. It is one of the more unusual films to include in a Gandhi watchlist because Gandhi’s physical presence is not the point. His memory is.

Before the more familiar Gandhi films of the 1980s and 1990s, there was Nine Hours to Rama. Directed by Mark Robson, the English-language film focuses on the final hours before Gandhi’s assassination and follows Nathuram Godse in the period leading up to the killing. Gandhi is portrayed by J S Casshyap.

Its place in this list also highlights how long cinema has been attempting to interpret Gandhi’s final moments and their historical significance. Unlike Gandhi, which covers decades of his life, Nine Hours to Rama narrows the story down to the hours surrounding one of the most consequential political assassinations of the 20th century.

From A Freedom Fighter To A Modern-Day Idea

What these films show is that Indian cinema has never had just one cinematic Gandhi. There is the Gandhi of Gandhi, whose political journey is presented on an enormous historical canvas. There is the younger Gandhi of The Making of the Mahatma. There is the father in Gandhi, My Father and the Gandhi whose ideas enter contemporary Mumbai through Lage Raho Munna Bhai.

Other films place him alongside figures such as Patel, Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh, allowing audiences to encounter him through the political debates of his era. That may explain why Gandhi continues to return to Indian cinema. His story is not limited to the events of his lifetime. Filmmakers have repeatedly used his life, his relationships and his ideas to ask different questions about politics, violence, family, morality and society.

For Gandhi Jayanti 2026, these films can therefore be viewed not simply as biographies, but as a record of how different generations of filmmakers have understood and reinterpreted Mahatma Gandhi.

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