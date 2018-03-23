Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Rajguru contributed and played a big role in the Indian freedom struggle. They inspired generations with their wise words, brave actions, and freedom thoughts. They wanted India to be free from the British Raj. It is because of them that we today enjoy this freedom. On this important day, let’s have a look at some of the inspirational songs which were made in Bollywood in order to give tribute to these heroes.

Their sacrifice, struggle and bravery have majorly contributed to the freedom struggle of this country. The revolutionary, along with his comrades Sukhdev and Rajguru, was hanged to death on 23rd of March 1931 in the Lahore conspiracy case. Today, in the times of communal scuffles, we recall the martyr who initiated the idea of radical revolution in pre-Independence India. On this important day, let’s have a look at some of the inspirational songs which were made in Bollywood in order to give tribute to these heroes:

1-Mere Rang De Basanti Chola

2- Pagdi Sambhal Jatta

3- Kasam Tumko Watan Walo

4- Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna

5- Des Mere Des

6- Shora So Pehchaniye

7- Mahive – Mehndi Ka Rang Na

8- Jogiya Jogiya

