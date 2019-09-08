Katrina Kaif casual look: Bollywood stunner Katrina Kaif as we all know is a true fashionista, with that, we have brought top 10 casual looks all the way from her wardrobe. The diva for the year 2020 will spread her pixie dust with the film Sooryavanshi.

Katrina Kaif casual look: Tried of wearing same boring casuals? Katrina Kaif’s casual looks will help you out to slay in every casual wear. From grocery shopping to even airport looks, her dressing sense will help you to get ready in a minute. Katrina, as we all know, has a fabulous fashion sense and when it comes to airport look she always goes with casuals like jeggings or pajamas. Katrina dresses in a way which makes her look smart enough to hit the trending chart.

Being an avid social media user, Katrina shares her fabulous looks in every dress code and in every, she nails it like a pro, be it an Indian look or western, her toned body looks so good that inspires the nation to be like her. Before moving on to her top 10 best casual looks, let’s explore her journey and how she got that X factor in her. The diva full-fledged debuted in Bollywood with the film Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? and in 2007 she again appeared with Akshay Kumar in Namaste London, with that she became an overnight star and got many big-budget films on her career plate.

Katrina till now has given many successful films like New York, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahan, Raajneeti, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, s Ek Tha Tiger and Dhoom 3 with these films the stunner proved her acting mettle in the industry. No doubt the diva has that X factor which has given her a ‘Megastar’ title with that she also bagged many accolades and marked her self as one of the topmost actresses of Bollywood.

Here are Katrina’s top 10 casual looks:

All white dress code is always a Yes when it comes to dressing up for Airport look. Katrina in white pajamas and the white baggy jacket looks too smart and no doubt she carried off well.

In the photo, Katrina wore Denim with blacktop and complete her look with oversized danglers no doubt this look if perfect for a shopping day. If you want to go for a simple one, avoid wearing danglers as it will be perfect for any outing.

For sweaty summer this look is just perfect, cool and funky at the same time.

Linens are perfect for this season as it is classy and sporty. It’s a perfect fabric a person can don in summer, complete the look with a pair of chunky sneaker and for bottoms wear shorts or denim.

Simple Tee and jeans can do wonders and when it comes to dressing up in no time, it a perfect look.

A dungaree is a must in every wardrobe as it is easy to don and you are good to go for your grocery shopping.

Want help in Gym dress code, here it is, all black is best for Gym.

Shopping look, go for a printed skirt and complete your look with a branded chappal as it is best for summers.

This dress code is perfect for a date, if it is in evening wear stilettos, will add a glam touch to the dress.

If you feel like little bulgy from the top, then go for a vertical stripe dress, it will make you look slim and too perfect.

Top 5 songs as a perk for all Katrina fans out there:

