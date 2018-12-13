The year 2018 is coming to an end and just like every year, the list of the most googled and most searched celebrities in India has been released. The names in the list are the ones who were the most searched celebs and social media personalities according to Google in the search of 2018.

The year 2018 is coming to an end and just like every year, the list of the most googled and most searched celebrities in India has been released. The names in the list are the ones who were the most searched celebs and social media personalities according to Google in the search of 2018. The one who tops the most searched celebrity list 2018 is the overnight Internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier who had taken social media by storm with just one wink. Yes, we are talking about the same girl who had taken over the Internet after a clip from her song had gone viral on social media and that makes her top the celebrity list of the most searched celeb in 2018.

On number 2 is Bollywood’s desi girl Priyanka Chopra’s now-husband Nick Jonas who is an American singer and actor. Ever since the news of PeeCee dating Nick Jonas started doing rounds on social media, Nick became one of the most searched celebrities on Google. Their wedding was one of the biggest events of this year.

On the third position, it is none other than Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary who became a household name after she participated in the 11th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss. Sapna Choudhary is a popular singer and dancer who has a crazy fan following in Haryana and her songs garner millions of views due to her massive popularity. With her debut in Bollywood, Sapna’s fan following is increasing drastically which makes her in the top 3 of the most searched celebrity list.

The fourth name in the list is Priyanka Chopra who is now a global star. The main reason why she was one of the most searched celebs was her relationship and wedding with American singer Nick Jonas.

Sonam Kapoor’s now-husband Anand Ahuja is on number 5 in the most searched celeb list. His marriage with Sonam in May 2018 is the main reason why everyone was searching about Anand Ahuja.

Kedarnath actor Sara Ali Khan is on the 6th number in the list as her debut was the most awaited Bollywood debut this year and her upcoming film Simmba is also one of the most anticipated films of this year.

On the number 7th position is none other than Salman Khan and everyone knows the reason! He is the ultimate box office king with a massive fan base across the globe so he had to be on the list!

On the number 8th position is Suits actor Meghan Markle who was in news in 2018 for her wedding with Prince Harry of the Royal family.

Bhajan samrat Anum Jolota obviously was one of the most searched celebs this year after he raised many eyebrows when he revealed that he is dating Jasleen Matharu who is half his age. Soon after Jasleen and Anup Jalota entered Bigg Boss as a couple, he became one of the most searched celebs and is on number nine.

Late actress Sridevi’s husband Boney Kapoor is at number 10 after his wife passed away in February 2018.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More