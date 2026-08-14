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Home > Entertainment News > 10 Patriotic Films To Watch On OTT This Independence Day: From Shershaah To Swades

10 Patriotic Films To Watch On OTT This Independence Day: From Shershaah To Swades

Looking for a meaningful Independence Day binge? Skip the endless scrolling and revisit these 10 films that explore patriotism through sacrifice, courage, duty, resistance and the simple idea of giving back to the country.

10 Patriotic Films To Watch (Photo:X)
10 Patriotic Films To Watch (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Fri 2026-08-14 15:21 IST

Patriotism in Indian cinema has never had just one face. Sometimes, it arrives with a soldier standing on the border. Sometimes, it is a revolutionary refusing to surrender. And sometimes, it is simply an ordinary person deciding to do something for the community around them. With India celebrating its 80th Independence Day on August 15, 2026, there is no better time to revisit films that capture that spirit. From war dramas and freedom-fighter biopics to stories about ordinary citizens finding their sense of responsibility, these movies offer very different definitions of what it means to love your country.

So, how many have you watched?

You Might Be Interested In

1. Shershaah: Prime Video

Sidharth Malhotra’s portrayal of Captain Vikram Batra remains one of the most emotional modern war dramas. The film follows the Kargil hero’s journey from a young army officer to a soldier who makes the ultimate sacrifice.

Best for: A mix of romance, action and real-life heroism.

2. Sardar Udham: Prime Video

Vicky Kaushal plays revolutionary Udham Singh, whose life was shaped by the horror of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Shoojit Sircar’s film is deliberately restrained, making its anger and grief all the more powerful.

Best for: History, sacrifice and a darker take on patriotism.

3. Swades: Netflix

What if patriotism isn’t about fighting a war at all? Ashutosh Gowariker’s Swades follows Shah Rukh Khan’s Mohan Bhargav, a NASA engineer who returns to India and gradually realises that his country needs him in a very different way. It remains one of Hindi cinema’s most thoughtful films about giving back to the place you call home.

Best for: Those who prefer emotion over battlefield drama.

4. Rang De Basanti: JioHotstar

A group of carefree friends, a film about India’s freedom fighters and a growing sense of anger about injustice come together in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s classic. It asks a question that still feels relevant: What does freedom actually mean to us today?

Best for: Gen Z viewers looking for patriotism with rebellion and social commentary.

5. Raazi: Prime Video

Alia Bhatt plays Sehmat, a young Kashmiri woman who becomes an Indian spy during the 1971 India-Pakistan war. The film’s patriotism comes with a price: Sehmat must make impossible personal sacrifices for the country.

Best for: Spy thrillers with an emotional core.

6. Border: Prime Video

Few Hindi films have made war cinema as synonymous with patriotism as JP Dutta’s Border. Set during the 1971 Battle of Longewala, the Sunny Deol and Suniel Shetty starrer combines battlefield courage with the emotional lives of soldiers waiting to return home.

Best for: Old-school patriotic cinema.

7. The Legend Of Bhagat Singh: Prime Video

Ajay Devgn steps into the shoes of Bhagat Singh in this biographical drama about one of India’s most iconic revolutionaries. The film doesn’t just celebrate his bravery; it explores his political ideas, his resistance and his willingness to die for the freedom he envisioned.

Best for: A dose of revolutionary spirit.

8. Sam Bahadur : ZEE5

Vicky Kaushal returns to real-life military history as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, tracing the officer’s remarkable career and his role during the 1971 war. The film also brings something different to the patriotic genre: humour, personality and an unusually charismatic military protagonist.

Best for: Military history without excessive melodrama.

9. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect: Prime Video, JioHotstar

Patriotism takes a scientific turn in R Madhavan’s Rocketry, which tells the story of ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan and the allegations that dramatically altered his life and career. The film is currently available on Prime Video and, with ads, on JioHotstar and other platforms. 

Best for: A story of science, perseverance and injustice.

10. Uri: The Surgical Strike: ZEE5

“How’s the josh?” Aditya Dhar’s 2019 war drama became a pop-culture phenomenon while dramatising India’s 2016 surgical strikes. Vicky Kaushal leads the film as an army officer tasked with planning and executing the covert operation.

Best for: High-energy action and military drama.

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10 Patriotic Films To Watch On OTT This Independence Day: From Shershaah To Swades
Tags: Independence Day 2026patriotic movies

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10 Patriotic Films To Watch On OTT This Independence Day: From Shershaah To Swades
10 Patriotic Films To Watch On OTT This Independence Day: From Shershaah To Swades
10 Patriotic Films To Watch On OTT This Independence Day: From Shershaah To Swades
10 Patriotic Films To Watch On OTT This Independence Day: From Shershaah To Swades

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