Poonam Pandey hot Photos: Bollywood actor Poonam Pandey is undeniably the hottest and sexiest lady of the industry. She has taken the internet by storm with her sexy and sultry Instagram pictures.

Poonam Pandey is one of the most alluring and sexiest ladies of the Bollywood industry. As always she has taken the internet by storm after uploading her photos on the official Instagram handle. Her throwback photos on the photo-sharing app are too hot to handle. The actor has taken the hotness and beauty to the next level. She is quite active on social media and has around 2.6 million followers on Instagram.

The actor knows how to make her fans spellbound with her hot and sexy looks. This would not be wrong to say that Indian glamour model is born sexiest and hot. She is very quite famous among people and has made her name on social media with her sultry photos which also went viral.

Contestant of Gladrags Manhunt and Megamodel Contest 2010 always sends her fans into a frenzy. She also knows how to grab the headlines on social media with her sexy photos.

Take a look at her sexy pictures!

Poonam commenced her acting career in Bollywood with Amit Saxena’s film Nasha in 2013. Although the movie did not garner good review or box office collection but diva was really praised by fans for her role. The actor has also done several other movies such as Love Is Poison, Aa Gaya Hero and The journey of Karma. The actor has also featured in the television and Telugu films. But she shot to fame with her controversies like of 2011, when she promised to strip if India wins the World Cup.

Poonam Pandey is also a model and has appeared on the cover page of several fashion magazines. Kingfisher also featured Poonam in its 2016 calendar. There is no doubt in saying that diva is a hardworking lady. She has won millions of hearts around the globe with her hot and sultry pictures on Instagram.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App