One of the finest actresses of the Bollywood industry Disha Patani who is known for her fitness regimes and her killer body has once again taken social media by storm with her pictures. This year Disha Patani featured in two back to back movies and gained recognition with her superhit performance in Baaghi 2 opposite rumored beau Tiger Shroff. She started her career three years back in 2015 with the Telugu film Loafer but got breakthrough with M.S Dhoni; The Untold Story, in the movie she played the role of Priyanka Jha opposite Sushant Sigh Rajput in 2016.

On the professional front, Disha Patani will be seen in Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif- starrer Bharat which is slated to release next year on the occasion of Eid 2019 and is one of the most awaited movies of this year. It is reportedly said that Disha Patani will be seen playing the role of a Trapeze dancer for high she has worked very hard to give perfection to her role. The makers have released Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif’s look but are keeping Disha Patani’s role under wraps. Seems like they have a big surprise for the fans! As 2018 is coming to an end here are some pictures of Disha Patani which received maximum likes from her 16.3 million fans. Take a look:

