Currently, Kajal Aggarwal is basking in the success of her latest film Kavacham which was a major blockbuster hit at the box office. On the professional front, Kajal will be seen opposite Tollywood fame Kamal Haasan in Indian 2. The movie has already started making a buzz as the movie will be the last film which will feature Kamal Haasan as he would be retiring from the acting career.

10 times Kajal Aggarwal broke the internet with her uber-hot photos in 2018!

One of the most beautiful actresses of the Tollywood industry Kajal Aggarwal took the internet by storm with her latest pictures. The diva started her career 18 years back with Kyun! Ho Gaya Na opposite Aishwarya Rai and Vivek Oberoi where she played the role of a childhood friend of Aishwarya Rai. But got her breakthrough with Magadheera and Chandamaama in 2009. Kajal is one of the most famous and bankable actresses of the Tollywood industry and has featured in more than 50 films.

Currently, Kajal Aggarwal is basking in the success of her latest film Kavacham which was a major blockbuster hit at the box office. On the professional front, Kajal will be seen opposite Tollywood fame Kamal Haasan in Indian 2. The movie has already started making a buzz as the movie will be the last film which will feature Kamal Haasan as he would be retiring from the acting career. Kajal has been honored with many awards among which she has bagged Filmfare awards for best actresses, CineMAA awards, among others. Kajal Aggarwal has a huge fan following of 9 million followers on the photo-sharing platform Instagram. As 2018 is coming to an end here are some sexiest pictures of the sigma actor:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More