10 Times When The Simpsons Predictions Got Wrong

While The Simpsons has an uncanny ability to predict some events, many of its forecasts remain firmly in the realm of fantasy, showcasing the show’s limitless creativity.

The long-running animated series The Simpsons has a reputation for eerily predicting future events, from political moments to cultural milestones. However, not all of the show’s forecasts have come true. Here are a few times their imaginative predictions didn’t quite hit the mark.

Digital Big Ben

In the episode “Lisa’s Wedding,” Lisa visits London, where the iconic Big Ben has been replaced with a digital clock. However, in reality, Big Ben remains analog, faithfully marking time in the classic style. The tower housing the clock, originally named Clock Tower, was renamed Elizabeth Tower in 2012 to honor the Diamond Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II.

Laser Surgery Gone Wrong

In a flash-forward scene, Bart and Ralph visit an older Ned Flanders, who reveals that his blindness is the result of laser eye surgery. He quips, “At the 10-year mark, your eyes fall out.” While laser eye surgery, invented in 1987, has become common since the perfection of LASIK in 1999, such dramatic side effects haven’t occurred.

Rocky VII: Adrian’s Revenge

When Bart is trapped in a room with doors numbered in Roman numerals, he solves the puzzle by referencing Rocky movies, imagining a nonexistent Rocky VII: Adrian’s Revenge. While a seventh installment in the franchise eventually arrived in the form of Creed, Adrian didn’t return for vengeance.

“Smell Ya Later” as a Farewell

In a future episode, the phrase “smell ya later” replaces “goodbye” as a standard farewell. Bart and Ralph even use it when addressing their mailman. However, this slang hasn’t gained such prominence in real life and remains a rarely used burn.

Fox Becomes a “Hardcore Sex Channel”

In one future scene, Homer and Marge joke that the Fox network transitioned into a “hardcore sex channel.” Although Fox has leaned into edgy programming like Family Guy and The Simpsons, it has stopped short of broadcasting adult content.

Delta Burke and Major Dad’s “Split”

When Chief Wiggum consults a psychic about a missing person, she predicts, “It’s splitsville for Delta Burke and Major Dad.” Wiggum expresses sadness, but in reality, actress Delta Burke and her husband Gerald McRaney are still happily married after more than three decades together.

iPods Enslaving Humanity

In a dystopian future scene, giant iPods dominate humanity, whipping people with their headphones. While technology has transformed daily life, iPods didn’t evolve into sentient overlords.

Computers Only for the Wealthy

Professor Frink predicted that computers would become exponentially more powerful but also larger and so expensive that only “the five richest kings of Europe” could afford them. While computing power has grown, devices have become smaller, more affordable, and widely accessible.

Virtual Fudge

In a glimpse of the future, Homer and Marge enjoy “virtual fudge” through straws attached to VR headsets. Homer complains it’s “not half as good as cyber-fudge.” Despite advancements in food technology, edible virtual reality remains in the realm of fiction.

The British Save America in World War III

In “Lisa’s Wedding,” Lisa’s fiancé Hugh jokes with Moe about Britain saving America in World War III. Thankfully, World War III hasn’t occurred, leaving this playful prediction untested.

