10 years of Love Aaj Kal: On the completion of 10 years of Love Aaj Kal, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has said that he doesn't consider the film as his legacy. It is Imtiaz Ali's legacy and he is taking it forward. Love Aaj Kal's sequel, which is tentatively titled as Aaj Kal, stars Saif's daughter Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan in lead roles.

10 years of Love Aaj Kal: Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone’s film Love Aaj Kal became an instant hit among the millennials and emerged as one of the biggest successes of 2009. As the film completes 10 years, there is another film in the pipeline by filmmaker Imtiaz Ali that is being touted as Love Aaj Kal sequel and stars Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan. The filmmaker wrapped up the shooting of the film recently and it is slated to hit the silver screens on Valentine’s Day 2020.

Reacting to Love Aaj Kal 2 sequel, Saif Ali Khan has told a news portal that he doesn’t think the film is his legacy. Sara is not taking the franchise forward either. If anything, the film is filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s franchise and he is taking it forward. He added that he doesn’t see any relation between the two movies. This is probably because he doesn’t view this profession as legacy based.

All praises for his daughter Sara, the actor said that she has a very interesting on-screen personality. She is very smart and has her own opinions on things so it is refreshing to talk to her. On being asked if the sequel is Love Aaj Kal’s continuation, Saif said that he doesn’t see it like that. If it had been so, he would have produced it. Emphasising that he hopes it is a different story, Saif also said that Imtiaz Ali should try and make one of these in every ten years and call it Aaj Kal with different actors.

On the professional front, Saif Ali Khan will be seen in the upcoming season of Sacred Games alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pankaj Tripathi. He also has upcoming projects like Laal Kaptaan, Dil Bechara, Jawaani Jaaneman and Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior.

