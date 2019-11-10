Salman Khan has completed 10 years in Bigg Boss as he has been the host since 2009. Salman Khan's presence in the show gives hype to the TRP, also add humour and entertainment. Netizens are celebrating 10 years of Salman Khan in the show.

Salman Khan has completed 10 years in Bigg Boss as he has been the host since 2009. People show their excitement on the social media platform and started the trend that Salman Khan is the best TV show host ever. Bigg Boss was started in 2004 and it has been hosted by Ritesh Deshmukh. Unfortunately, Ritesh has hosted only season 1 of Bigg Boss after that Shilpa Shetty took his place in season 2.

Then a number of hosts took place of each other but Bigg Boss TRP went up when Salman Khan entered into the show as a host. Since 2009 Salman Khan is hosting Bigg Boss and the fans are showering unconditional love on him. Salman Khan seems very intellectual when he talks on the stage of Bigg Boss. People love the way he talked and his style is it lovable to all Bigg Boss fans, he has many fans not just in India even out of India.

But there are several people who watch Bigg Boss just to watch Salman Khan because TRP went up on Saturdays and Sundays which is called Weekend Ka Vaar. In season 5 Salman Khan was also joined by Sanjay Dutt but there was no such difference in the TRP as compared to Salman Khan’s solo hosting.

So the makers have decided to keep only Salman Khan as a host. Salman Khan added humour in the show. he took classes of the contestants and also motivates them to play well Salman Khan. Also, scored the contestants who have been so arrogant and role in the show even people say that Salman Khan has a big influence in the show in Bigg Boss 13 if field that he loves to do Big Boss because he feels that he can handle the housemaids and this is the reason why Salman Khan never say no to colors.

