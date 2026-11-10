LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > ‘101 Per Cent Aa Rahe Hain’: Diljit Dosanjh Dismisses Indore Concert Cancellation Rumours, Says ‘Pehle Poha Khaayenge’

‘101 Per Cent Aa Rahe Hain’: Diljit Dosanjh Dismisses Indore Concert Cancellation Rumours, Says ‘Pehle Poha Khaayenge’

Diljit Dosanjh has dismissed rumours that his November 15 Indore concert could be cancelled, assuring fans he will perform as scheduled. The singer also joked that he would first enjoy the city's famous poha before taking the stage.

Diljit Dosanjh (Image: Instagram)
Diljit Dosanjh (Image: Instagram)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Tue 2026-11-10 15:51 IST

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh has debunked the rumors about the possibility of his next concert in Indore being cancelled and has assured his fans that he will come to the city and give his performance on November 15 as scheduled. The Punjabi singer spoke about the rumors regarding him during his Instagram Live session on Tuesday, November 10.

Talking in his unique sense of humor, Diljit clarified that he is not canceling the show at all. He further mentioned that he would start his visit in Indore by having the delicious poha of Indore before giving his performance.

You Might Be Interested In

“15 tareekh ko Indore aa rahe hain, 101 per cent aa rahe hain! Sabse pehle aakar poha khaayenge, phir energy lekar fir chak de phatte,” he said.

He further urged fans not to pay attention to speculation, adding, “Koi jo marzi bole, main 15 tareekh ko zaroor milunga. Aap bas meri baat par vishwas rakho.”

Why Were There Rumours About Diljit Dosanjh’s Indore Concert Being Cancelled?

Speculation regarding the show slated for November 15 is coming amid security concerns and restrictions that had been imposed prior to the concert. Before then, email threats had been received at three private schools and the office of Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava. It is said that the emails made mention of Diljit’s concert. Police searched the schools and failed to find any explosives, while preliminary investigations revealed that the threats might be hoaxes. The issue was under investigation by the crime branch.

However, the singer’s Instagram Live took place following reports that the show might be in trouble due to these occurrences. But Diljit made it clear that he will be at Indore on the planned day.

Four Diljit Dosanjh Songs Face Restrictions Ahead Of Indore Concert

The concert has also drawn attention after authorities directed organisers to ensure that four songs are not performed during the event.

The tracks named in reports are ‘Patiala Peg’, ‘5 Taara Theke’, ‘Jeb Vicho Feem’ and ‘Jatt Fire Karda’. The directions followed a complaint by Chandigarh-based professor Dr Panditrao Dharenavar, who raised objections to lyrics that he alleged promote alcohol, drugs and weapons.

Rajneesh Sinha, district officer of the Women and Child Development Department, said the department had received a letter from Chandigarh concerning songs that glorify drugs, intoxicants or weapons. He said organisers had been asked to ensure that such tracks were not performed, citing the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s directions and concerns about their possible impact on children.

The restrictions are separate from the cancellation rumours addressed by Diljit during his Instagram Live.

Diljit Dosanjh Began His Aura Tour’s India Leg In Delhi

Aura tour’s Indian phase started with Diljit performing at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi on October 30. The full house performance included songs like ‘G.O.A.T.’, ‘Ikk Kudi’, ‘Lalkara’, ‘Naina’, ‘Kinni Kinni’, ‘Case’, ‘Panjtaara’, ‘Hass Hass’ and ‘Water’.

One of the memorable moments of the performance was his singing of ‘Saanson Ki Mala’. The latest message of Diljit appears to be addressing the concerns of his fans regarding the performance at Indore. At present, the message seems quite clear: Diljit will make it to Indore by November 15, have some poha and perform.

ALSO READ: ‘What Festival Is There At 11 PM?’: Pawan Kalyan’s Ex-Wife Renu Desai Questions People Bursting Firecrackers Till 3 AM For 3 Days

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘101 Per Cent Aa Rahe Hain’: Diljit Dosanjh Dismisses Indore Concert Cancellation Rumours, Says ‘Pehle Poha Khaayenge’
Tags: Aura TourBollywood newsConcert Newsdiljit dosanjhhome-hero-pos-4Indoreinstagram livepunjabi-music

RELATED News

‘What Festival Is There At 11 PM?’: Pawan Kalyan’s Ex-Wife Renu Desai Questions People Bursting Firecrackers Till 3 AM For 3 Days

Watch Video: ‘Definitely Not In Our Bed…’ Sidharth Malhotra’s Cheeky Remark As Pregnant Kiara Advani Flaunts Baby Bump On Koffee With Karan 9

Pawan Kalyan’s 3 Marriages And 2 Divorces: From An Arranged Wedding With Nandini To Separation From Anna Konidala — His Relationship Timeline Explained

Bigg Boss 20: ScoutOP Gets 4 Punishments After Yung DSA Fight; Why Are Viewers Comparing Them To Nakul Dhull’s Eviction? Here’s What Happened

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 5: Ranbir Kapoor’s Film Sees 91% Jump, Crosses Rs 660 Crore Worldwide

LATEST NEWS

Man Working In Germany Sends Money For Property Back Home, Accuses Parents, Brother And Sister-In-Law Of Rs 2 Crore Fraud

He Ran To Escape A Terrifying Blast, Never Returned: 6-Year-Old Dies After Diwali Accident In Meerut

‘101 Per Cent Aa Rahe Hain’: Diljit Dosanjh Dismisses Indore Concert Cancellation Rumours, Says ‘Pehle Poha Khaayenge’

Odisha Government Sub-Registrar on Probation Caught Taking Rs 7,000 Bribe, Arrested

Betrayed His Wife? Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Linked To Chinese ‘Spy’ Rumours; $7.4 Billion Wealth Loss In Just 30 Minutes

Watch: Delhi Gets Its Own River Safari! Namo Yamuna Ride To Offer 40-Minute Cruise In AC Electric Boats

WATCH VIDEO: Virender Sehwag’s Son Aaryavir Smashes Maiden U19 Asia Cup Century With 160-Run Knock Against UAE | IND-U19 vs UAE-U19

Shubman Gill, KL Rahul OUT; Tilak Varma Among 3 IN: Check India’s Revised Squad For Last 2 ODIs vs New Zealand

Who Is Bahubali Anant Singh’s US-Educated Son-in-Law Rishikesh Kumar? Royal Wedding to Host 4 Lakh Guests, 150 Dishes, 10-Bigha Pandal and Horse Race

Patna High Court Cancels Bail, Supreme Court Restores It: What Happened In Bihar Hospital’s Rs 4000 Bribery Case?

‘101 Per Cent Aa Rahe Hain’: Diljit Dosanjh Dismisses Indore Concert Cancellation Rumours, Says ‘Pehle Poha Khaayenge’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘101 Per Cent Aa Rahe Hain’: Diljit Dosanjh Dismisses Indore Concert Cancellation Rumours, Says ‘Pehle Poha Khaayenge’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘101 Per Cent Aa Rahe Hain’: Diljit Dosanjh Dismisses Indore Concert Cancellation Rumours, Says ‘Pehle Poha Khaayenge’
‘101 Per Cent Aa Rahe Hain’: Diljit Dosanjh Dismisses Indore Concert Cancellation Rumours, Says ‘Pehle Poha Khaayenge’
‘101 Per Cent Aa Rahe Hain’: Diljit Dosanjh Dismisses Indore Concert Cancellation Rumours, Says ‘Pehle Poha Khaayenge’
‘101 Per Cent Aa Rahe Hain’: Diljit Dosanjh Dismisses Indore Concert Cancellation Rumours, Says ‘Pehle Poha Khaayenge’
‘101 Per Cent Aa Rahe Hain’: Diljit Dosanjh Dismisses Indore Concert Cancellation Rumours, Says ‘Pehle Poha Khaayenge’

QUICK LINKS