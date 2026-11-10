‘101 Per Cent Aa Rahe Hain’: Diljit Dosanjh Dismisses Indore Concert Cancellation Rumours, Says ‘Pehle Poha Khaayenge’

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh has debunked the rumors about the possibility of his next concert in Indore being cancelled and has assured his fans that he will come to the city and give his performance on November 15 as scheduled. The Punjabi singer spoke about the rumors regarding him during his Instagram Live session on Tuesday, November 10.

Talking in his unique sense of humor, Diljit clarified that he is not canceling the show at all. He further mentioned that he would start his visit in Indore by having the delicious poha of Indore before giving his performance.

“15 tareekh ko Indore aa rahe hain, 101 per cent aa rahe hain! Sabse pehle aakar poha khaayenge, phir energy lekar fir chak de phatte,” he said.

He further urged fans not to pay attention to speculation, adding, “Koi jo marzi bole, main 15 tareekh ko zaroor milunga. Aap bas meri baat par vishwas rakho.”

Why Were There Rumours About Diljit Dosanjh’s Indore Concert Being Cancelled?

Speculation regarding the show slated for November 15 is coming amid security concerns and restrictions that had been imposed prior to the concert. Before then, email threats had been received at three private schools and the office of Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava. It is said that the emails made mention of Diljit’s concert. Police searched the schools and failed to find any explosives, while preliminary investigations revealed that the threats might be hoaxes. The issue was under investigation by the crime branch.

However, the singer’s Instagram Live took place following reports that the show might be in trouble due to these occurrences. But Diljit made it clear that he will be at Indore on the planned day.

Four Diljit Dosanjh Songs Face Restrictions Ahead Of Indore Concert

The concert has also drawn attention after authorities directed organisers to ensure that four songs are not performed during the event.

The tracks named in reports are ‘Patiala Peg’, ‘5 Taara Theke’, ‘Jeb Vicho Feem’ and ‘Jatt Fire Karda’. The directions followed a complaint by Chandigarh-based professor Dr Panditrao Dharenavar, who raised objections to lyrics that he alleged promote alcohol, drugs and weapons.

Rajneesh Sinha, district officer of the Women and Child Development Department, said the department had received a letter from Chandigarh concerning songs that glorify drugs, intoxicants or weapons. He said organisers had been asked to ensure that such tracks were not performed, citing the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s directions and concerns about their possible impact on children.

The restrictions are separate from the cancellation rumours addressed by Diljit during his Instagram Live.

Diljit Dosanjh Began His Aura Tour’s India Leg In Delhi

Aura tour’s Indian phase started with Diljit performing at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi on October 30. The full house performance included songs like ‘G.O.A.T.’, ‘Ikk Kudi’, ‘Lalkara’, ‘Naina’, ‘Kinni Kinni’, ‘Case’, ‘Panjtaara’, ‘Hass Hass’ and ‘Water’.

One of the memorable moments of the performance was his singing of ‘Saanson Ki Mala’. The latest message of Diljit appears to be addressing the concerns of his fans regarding the performance at Indore. At present, the message seems quite clear: Diljit will make it to Indore by November 15, have some poha and perform.

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