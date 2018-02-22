Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has lend his voice for a brand new song titled 'Babumba' from his upcoming film 102 Not Out. Directed by Oh My God fame Umesh Shukla, the megastar will seen sharing the screen space with Rishi Kapoor after 27 years. In the film, he will be essaying the role of a 102 year-old-father of his 75-year-old son. 102 Not Out is scheduled to hit the screens on May 4, 2018.

With films like Thugs of Hindostan, 102 Not Out and Brahmastra in the line up, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has proved that age is just a number. On Thursday, the legendary actor gave a sweet surprise to all his fans as he announced that the megastar has lend his voice for a brand new song from his upcoming film 102 Not Out. Big B tweeted, “Sung a song and composed it for ‘102 Not Out’. Rehearsals on with the great Ganesh… its ‘BAADDUUUMBAAAA’! Trust me.”

T 2622 – Sung a song and composed it for '102 not out' .. rehearsals on with the great Ganesh .. shoots on in a few .. its BAADDUUUMBAAAA !! TRUST ME .. pic.twitter.com/dPdBG9RPzQ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 21, 2018

Reflecting on his experience, the 72-year-old actor wrote on his blog: “One could sit inside the portals of a studio for hours just jamming and having the time of your life… those moments are special and precious. But with that comes the fear of the shooting of it and the apprehensions of its performing. Never a dull moment in our lives!” In the film, Amitabh Bachchan will be essaying the role of a 102-year-old father of a 75-year-old man played by Rishi Kapoor.

Directed by Oh My God fame director Umesh Shukla, the film is scheduled to hit the screens on May 4, 2018. Talking about the film and experience of working with the two actors, Filmmaker Umesh Shukla told Scroll, “When you see them both perform on camera, you suddenly see the magic happening. One is spontaneous and the other is very method. But the craft that they bring out does not seem like craft because they look so natural. Their subtle performance is magic.”

102 Not Out is based on Saumya Joshi’s Gujarati play that reflects on a hilarious story of man who wants to break the world record of being the oldest man alive, that is held by a 118 year old Chinese man. “He [Bachchan’s character] realises that the Chinese man is living a long life because he never let any boring people around him. So he decides to put his boring son in an old age home. That is the funny catch,” the filmmaker revealed.

