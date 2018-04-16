The makers of Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor starrer 102 Not Out have released the teaser of the much-anticipated song 'Badumbaaa'. The high-on-beat, fun and quirky song crooned by the duo will make you get over your Monday blues instantly. The full song will be released on April 19th, 2018.

Bollywood megastars Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor are all set to take away your Monday blues with the teaser of their much-anticipated song Badumbaaa from the film 102 Not Out. The high-on-energy song will not only make you smile but will also make you get up and groove along with the stars. Crooned and composed by Big B, Badumbaaa will also mark as Rishi’s singing debut song in Bollywood. In the 56-second song, 102-year-old Amitabh can be seen convincing his on-screen 75-year-old grumpy son to enjoy his life to the fullest.

At the end of the teaser, the megastar revealed the meaning of the word ‘Badumbaaa’ and explained, “Ye ek josh hai, ye khushi ka ehsaas hai jo is gaane se zaahir ho jaega aapko.” Not just that, he also asked his fans to take the #MyBadumbaaaStep contest, in which all they would have to do is send in their versions of Badumbaaa dance step. Big B also shared the teaser of his song on his Twitter profile and captioned, “T 2775 – ZUMBA ZUMBA BADUMBAAA! Presenting a glimpse of BADUMBAAA! Watch the video and take part in the #MyBadumbaaaStep contest to meet me and @Chintskap!” Badumbaaa will be released on April 19th, 2018.

Also Read: Farah Khan to choreograph Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s sangeet ceremony?

Speaking about the song to a leading daily, Filmmaker Umesh Shukla had earlier revealed that the duo have danced their hearts out and their signature step will be remembered for a long time. The ageless comedy film is an adaptation of a Gujarati play by Saumya Joshi that goes by the same name. 102 Not Out is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 4th, 2018.

Also Read: 10 reasons to watch director Majid Majidi’s ‘Beyond The Clouds’

Also Read: Internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier winks once again, will it have the same magic?

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App